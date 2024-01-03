The Balearics received 14,239,634 international tourists between January and November 2023, 8.9% more than in the first eleven months of the previous year, and is the second most popular destination autonomous community in Spain, behind Catalonia, with 17 million.

The number of tourists has increased by 5% compared to the first eleven months of 2019, the year before the pandemic, which was a record year in the Balearics.

Tourist arrivals increased by 28.9 % in November in the Balearics, with 213,200, according to the ‘Survey of tourist movements at borders’ for November 2023, Frontur, published by the National Statistics Institute (INE).

In terms of spending, foreign tourists spent 17,506.7 million euros in the Balearics up to November, 16.1 % more than the previous year.

The average expenditure per person in the Balearics was 1,229 euros, up 6.%, and daily expenditure was 189 euros, up 8.7 %. The average duration of trips was 6.51 days in the Balearics, a decrease of 2 %.

In the first 11 months of 2023, the regions with the highest cumulative expenditure were Catalonia (with 19.3 % of the total), the Canary Islands (18 %) and the Balearics (17.2 %), according to an Egatur survey.

In November alone, tourist spending reached 266.1 million in the Balearics, 41.1 % more than in 2022.

Spain received 5.1 million international tourists in November, 18.6 % more than in the same month in 2022. This figure was 10.5 % above that of the same month in 2019.

In the first 11 months of 2023, the number of tourists visiting Spain increased by 18.2 % and exceeded 79.8 million. Compared to the first 11 months of 2019, before the pandemic, tourist arrivals were 0.8% higher.

During the first 11 months of 2023, the total expenditure of international tourists increased by 24% and reached 101.569 billion euros. If this figure is compared to 2019 data, before the pandemic, tourist spending was 16.9% higher.

Total spending by international tourists visiting Spain in November reached 6,653 million euros, an increase of 23.6 % compared to the same month in 2022. This figure was 31.4 % above that of the same month in 2019.

The average expenditure per tourist was 1,294 euros, with an annual increase of 4.2%. Average daily expenditure grew by 4.1 % to 173 euros.

The main countries of origin in terms of the level of expenditure in November were the United Kingdom (with 16.1% of the total), Germany (12%) and the Nordic countries (9.6%).

Spending by tourists resident in the United Kingdom increased by 19.1 % in annual rate, that of those from Germany by 16.3 % and that of those from the Nordic countries by 19.1 %.