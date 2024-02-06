Several alleged labour infractions have prompted two workers at Palma’s Son Sant Joan airport passport control to file a complaint against the FTSE listed company Mitie, the multinational company that has been managing this concession since the end of last year.

The alleged infractions registered with the Labour Inspectorate include working longer hours than stipulated in the contract, not being paid overtime as well as non-payment of the bonus for extra languages and the bonus for team leader, which is held by three people.

In the second document, the worker, who signed a reduction of the working day from 96.9% to 73.40%, accuses the concessionaire that “there are weeks in which the full working day is exceeded, which we understand is illegal and violates article 12.4 of the Statute of Workers”.

The first complaint also highlights the lack of a psychosocial risk study to prevent possible threats to workers’ mental health.

Miguel Pardo, secretary general of the Habitat Federation of the CCOO union, said that “six passport control workers have come to check their pay slips but have not decided to take legal action against the company. The sums involved are so small that the lawyer’s fees are often not worth the money that can be won in court”.

Pardo added “we have considered some kind of industrial action but we have not yet spoken to UGT to coordinate the protest”.

Mitie is an English multinational in the service sector which, according to its website, has around 72,000 employees worldwide.

In 2022 it made a profit of £3,997 million.