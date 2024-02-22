The problem of pirate taxis flares up every summer at Palma airport. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Travelling continues to get increasingly complicated.
From navigating the 90-day rule, holiday invitation, making sure British passports comply with validity requisites and the looming ETIAS Schengen travel visa, it all takes some of the fun out of going on holiday and now the Foreign and Commonwealth Office has issued a warning regarding the use of airport taxis.
Maybe if they didn't try to gouge you on the price people would use a registered taxi. How long have people complained about overcharging, poor service and a general lack of taxis.