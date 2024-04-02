With many Britons still enjoying the Easter holiday and the summer season looming, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office has issued a reminder to Britons heading for Mallorca and other EU holiday destinations that Britons may need to show extra document at the border.

There is a new rule saying that travellers from the UK will have to show where they’re going to stay.

The information is available on the Foreign Office’s official advice to British holidaymakers going to Spain and it states:

“If you enter the Schengen area as a tourist, you may need to provide additional documents at the border. As well as a valid return or onward ticket, when travelling to Spain you could be asked to show:

You have enough money for your stay.

Proof of accommodation for your stay, for example: a hotel booking confirmation

Proof of address if visiting your own property (such as second home).

An invitation or proof of address if staying with a third party, friends or family. A carta de invitation completed by your hosts is one of the options available.

Also, check your passport is stamped as you enter or exit the Schengen area through Spain as a visitor.

Border guards check you’re complying with the 90-day visa-free limit for short stays in the Schengen area. If you do not have relevant entry or exit stamps in your passport, they will assume you have overstayed.

You can show evidence of when and where you entered or exited the Schengen area, and ask the border guards to add this date and location in your passport. Examples of acceptable evidence includes boarding passes and tickets.