Millions of British holidaymakers heading for destinations like Mallorca are not going to to eble to enjoy new fast track security controls at UK airports this year after most airports have failed to meet the government’s deadline.

Some UK airports are to be given more time to install security technology that could spell an end to tiny toiletries, with serious financial penalties planned for those who fail to meet the new deadlines.

First announced in 2018, the new scanners detect prohibited items with greater accuracy, meaning security staff can work more efficiently and passengers no longer need to take items out of their hand luggage – making the process simpler and saving time during security screening. Once in place travellers will also be able to take greater quantities of liquids through security, meaning an end to 100ml limits.

The extensions to the June 2024 deadline are being granted to those airports required to install the new kit, meaning passengers should still check the security requirements for liquids and large electronic items at their departure airport before travelling this summer. Extensions have been granted for up to a year and it is the responsibility of airports to install this cutting-edge technology.

Transport Secretary, Mark Harper, said: “These cutting-edge scanners will make air travel safer and easier for passengers by strengthening security even further.

“The UK is leading the world with its roll-out of this technology, but it’s important we give those airports yet to meet the deadline a second chance to get the job done. Until they do, passengers should continue to check before travelling.”

The government is also looking to introduce financial penalties for those airports that miss any further deadlines. Powers to achieve this under the Aviation Security Act will be explored and taken forward in the coming months.

Even with these extensions, the UK remains at the forefront of the installation of the next generation technology, with no other European country matching the scope and scale of the rollout at UK airports.

Due to issues such as the global supply chain’s continued recovery from the pandemic, some airports have been unable to upgrade their security checkpoints before the 1 June 2024 deadline announced at the end of 2022. Extensions have been given on a case-by-case basis.

We recognise that installing the new security equipment at busy airports has been a logistical challenge, with some airports having to undertake significant construction work to allow the new, extremely heavy equipment to be fitted. In some cases, airports have been required to construct entirely new screening halls.”

Last month, Birmingham said it was on track to roll out the new scanners for all passengers by the 1 June deadline – becoming the first major UK airport to do so, although Teesside and London City were the first.

Gatwick plans to have its rollout completed by the first quarter of 2025 and Manchester Airports Group’s Manchester, East Midlands and Stansted airports also expect rollout in 2025.

London Luton Airport is ‘continuing to work towards the June deadline’; Edinburgh Airport will have a number of new scanners in place by June, with the remainder by the end of the year. Glasgow Airport did not give specific completion dates.