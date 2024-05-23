Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have today unveiled their biggest ever Winter Sun programme, with flights and holidays going on sale for Winter 25/26 from across all 12 of their UK airport bases.

The exciting programme includes Jet2.com and Jet2holidays’ first ever Winter Sun programme from brand-new UK airport base, Bournemouth Airport, as well as a significant expansion of their new Morocco programme.

The leading leisure airline and UK’s largest tour operator have put 14 Winter Sun destinations on sale in total, representing over 4.2 million seats and a capacity increase of over 5% when compared to Winter 24/25, making it their bigger Winter Sun programme ever.

Flights and holidays have gone on sale for Winter 25/26 from all 12 of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays’ UK bases: Belfast International, Birmingham, Bournemouth, Bristol, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, Liverpool John Lennon, Manchester, Newcastle International and London Stansted Airports.

This includes the companies’ first ever Winter Sun programme from their newest UK airport base, Bournemouth Airport, with nine sunshine destinations on sale for Winter 25/26. This follows a phenomenal response to the launch of flights and holidays from the airport back in March.

In total, this programme will see Jet2.com and Jet2holidays operate almost 150 winter sun routes from across their 12 UK bases in Winter 25/26. In addition to the new Marrakech route, the programme also includes a new Winter route from Belfast International Airport to Palma.

As well as Mallorca (Palma) and Morocco (Marrakech and Agadir), other popular sunshine destinations to go on sale from across the UK for Winter 25/26 today are the Canary Islands (Tenerife, Lanzarote, Gran Canaria and Fuerteventura), Spain (Alicante and Malaga), Portugal (Faro and Madeira), Turkey (Antalya), Malta and Cyprus (Paphos), with over 550 weekly outbound flights operating during peak periods.

Today’s announcement means that Jet2.com and Jet2holidays are the first airline and major tour operator to put Winter 25/26 on sale, and the early release of the programme comes in response to demand from holidaymakers looking to lock some winter sun holidays into their diaries.

As well as providing the opportunity to book early, the size and scale of the programme means that the companies are offering customers and independent travel agents more seats, choice and flexibility than ever before.

Today’s announcement represents tee-terrific news for golfers too, with more Winter Sun golf holidays on sale than ever. This includes golf packages which have rounds of golf included at selected hotels across the Canary Islands, Antalya, Algarve and Mainland Spain.

The good news does not stop there, as the companies will be announcing details of their Ski, City Breaks and Discover More Iceland programmes for Winter 25/26 over the coming months too.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “Winter 25/26 programme represents our biggest winter sun programme ever, and we are very excited to be putting 14 sunshine destinations on sale from across our 12 UK airport bases. This exciting programme includes our first ever Winter Sun programme from our brand-new base at Bournemouth Airport, as well as a significant expansion of our popular Morocco programme in just our second year operating to the Moroccan sunshine.”

He added: “By launching our Winter Sun programme nice and early for 25/26, we are giving holidaymakers the chance to book ahead and lock in their getaway, while spreading the cost. With more people than ever wanting to swap the cold and rain of the UK in winter for some sunshine, we are expecting this new programme to sell quickly with customers and independent travel agents. We are confident that our Winter Sun 25/26 programme will be a fantastic hit with sunseekers, holidaymakers and golfers, and we cannot wait to unveil more details of our Winter programme for 25/26 very soon.”