Palma airport is reporting more flight delays as a result of the chaos caused by Tuesday’s storm which caused significant flooding inside the terminal, on the runways and in the car parks. Airport authority Aena sources have confirmed that are still delays but have not said how long the delays are that they should be minimal due to the relatively low number of flight movements.

Aena has said that the situation at Son Sant Joan “is returning to normal”, after having interrupted all operations for two hours on Tuesday (between 14:00 and 16:00 hours). This meant that of the more than 900 scheduled flights, a hundred had to be diverted or cancelled. Aena also confirmed that the duty free module is closed as a result of the floods, but assured that the rest of the shops and bars are open.

Aena said that what happened last Tuesday was unprecedented and have yet to figure out what the economic impact was. Mallorca and other parts of the Balearics remain on weather alert today for isolated outbreaks of heavy rain but the rainfall is not expected to be as heavy as on Tuesday. The good news is that skies should begin to clear and stable and fine weather will return until early next week, according to the current forecast.

Some of the worst hit airports in the UK as a result of the airport closure were Gatwick, Luton, London City and Bristol where delays stretched into Tuesday night as a result of planes missing their take off and landing slots at Palma airport, however flights bound for Palma are retuting to normal across Europe.

Much of the Balearics and the Levante area, popular tourist regions that sit on the east of Spain, have been hit with torrential rain that has wrought devastation. Images from Costa Blanca showed submerged streets, overflowing rivers, and fast-moving water barrelling across dry fields before crashing onto highways. Hail stones have fallen in some parts of the Valencian community, which includes the provinces of Alicante and Valencia, with more predicted today, while Benidorm is on a yellow storm alert with the possibility of rain put at 100 per cent.