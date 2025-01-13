Airport and airline boozing could become a habit of the past - especially if Ryanair has its way. Europe’s No.1 passenger airline, today provided set of details of the cost and fees it incurred as a direct result of a disruptive passenger on board its flight from Dublin to Lanzarote on 9th April 2024.
Because of this disruptive passenger’s behaviour, the aircraft was forced to divert to Porto, where it landed and the passenger was offloaded and arrested. Due to crew hours restrictions the aircraft, crew and over 160 passengers were forced to overnight in Porto Airport, with the cost of accommodation, meals, etc being funded entirely by Ryanair. The airline also had to provide an additional aircraft and crew to operate the delayed return flight from Lanzarote to Dublin, which took place on 10th April 2024.
Ryanair wants to stop airport boozing
Passengers should be limited to two alcoholic drinks
Airport and airline boozing could become a habit of the past - especially if Ryanair has its way. Europe’s No.1 passenger airline, today provided set of details of the cost and fees it incurred as a direct result of a disruptive passenger on board its flight from Dublin to Lanzarote on 9th April 2024.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.