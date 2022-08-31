Friday, September 2

Costitx, Mare de Déu de Costitx Fiestas - 8.30pm: Dinner in the streets; music from The Hawaiians.

Lloseta, Mare de Déu de Setembre Fiestas - 8.30pm: Dinner in the streets; charanga, Els Valencians. 12 midnight: Cirko, Islanders and others. Plaça Espanya.

Magalluf - 10pm: MEL Fest; Juancho Marqués, Jaime Lorente, Dollar Selmouni, Ly Raine - rap, hip-hop. Old Aquapark, Cami Porrassa. From 22 euros. mallorcalivemusic.com.

Manacor - From 4pm: Rafa Nadal Open by Sotheby's International Realty. Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar, Ctra. Cales de Mallorca. rafanadalopen.com.

Manacor - 8pm: S'Arrual Jazz Mort. Sala La Fornal, C. Coves del Hams 4. 13 euros.

Maria de la Salut, Mare de Déu de la Salut Fiestas - 9pm: Dinner in the square, charanga band; 12 midnight: Playback contest. Plaça Pou.

Muro - From 8.50pm: Carabassamba Festival (Brazilian, samba, reggae, charanga, batucada and more). Escola Graduada, Avda. Santa Margalida. movesmallorca.com.

Palma, Canamunt and Canavall Fiestas - 6.30pm: Display of banners, followed by procession. Plaça Cort. 8.30pm: Dinner for the "gangs", music, games. Ses Voltes.

Palma - 5pm to midnight: Van Van Market; street food, music, activities. Parc de la Mar.

Palma - 8pm: Jesucristo Superstar, Spanish version of the Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice musical. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 35 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Santa Margalida, La Beata Fiestas - 6pm: Children's entertainment, Maria Bimbolles and Xavi Magic. Plaça Vila. 6.45pm: Ringing of bells for the fiestas. 9.30pm: Children's theatre. Plaça Vila. 11.15pm: Correfoc; Dimonis de Hiachat, Tambors de Hiachat, Espiadimonis (Felanitx), Dimonis de sa Pedrera (Muro). From Plaça Església. 11.30pm: Rock concerts - Anegats and Cabot - plus DJs. Es Cós.

Santa Ponsa, Rei en Jaume Fiestas - 10pm: Concert - Self Service; 11.30pm: Coldday (Coldplay tribute). Plaça Pinada.

S'Arracó, Summer Fiestas - 8.30pm: Talent contest and karaoke. Plaça Weyler.

Vilafranca, Melon Fair and Fiestas - 6pm: Mini melon Olympics. Parc Josep Maria Llompart. 10.30pm: Night of the "melòmans"; Wacky Tobacco (swing music). Plaça Tomeu Penya.

Saturday, September 3

Alcudia - 10pm: Alcudia Jazz Festival; Queralt Albinyana (Minorcan singer with blues trio). Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. Six-eight euros.

Banyalbufar, Mare de Déu de Setembre Fiestas - 8pm; Concert - Connecting Cultures, Irene Mas and Valentina Pfister. At the church. 11.30pm: Music from '90s and the noughties. Plaça Vila.

Costitx, Mare de Déu de Costitx Fiestas - 4.30pm: 'Descent to Hell'. By the cemetery. 11.30pm: Cirko, Islanders and others. Plaça Jardí.

Esporles - 8pm: Sofia Pérez (voice), José Manuel Sánchez (tenor), Francesc Blanco (piano); poems and songs by Costa i Llobera and works by Mallorcan composers. Casa des Poble, C. Casa des Poble. Eight euros. euroclassics.es.

Felanitx - 7.30pm: Line dance. Plaça Espanya.

Felanitx - 9pm: Ju (Judit Puigdomènech), acoustic concert. Estació Enològica, Passeig Ramon Llull. 10-12 euros. lallunaenvers.cat.

Lloret de Vistalegre, Sequer Fiesta (Figs) - 6pm: Firing of rockets. At the town hall. Gathering of Figueralers (traditional dress), giants, folk dance groups, pipers. Procession from Plaça Jaume I. 7pm: Opening of the fig fair; artisan market, fig products. Cloister and elsewhere. Figatapa - various bars. 8pm and 10pm: Folk dance. Plaça Jaume I.

Lloseta, Mare de Déu de Setembre Fiestas - 10pm: Orquestra Galatzó, Orquestra Oasis. Plaça Espanya. 12 midnight: Rock concerts; Anegats, Cabot. Cocó hermitage esplanade.

Magalluf - From 7pm: Sonar Village; Âme Live b2b Trikk, Danilo Plessow/MCDE and others (electronica, club, techno). Old Aquapark, Cami Porrassa. From 30 euros. mallorcalivemusic.com.

Manacor - From 4pm: Rafa Nadal Open by Sotheby's International Realty. Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar, Ctra. Cales de Mallorca. rafanadalopen.com.

Manacor - 8pm: S'Arrual Jazz Mort. Sala La Fornal, C. Coves del Hams 4. 13 euros.

Maria de la Salut, Mare de Déu de la Salut Fiestas - 9.30pm: Children's correfoc; 11pm: Concert - Big Yuyu. Plaça Pou.

Muro - From 7pm: Carabassamba Festival (Brazilian, samba, reggae, charanga, batucada and more). Escola Graduada, Avda. Santa Margalida. movesmallorca.com.

Palma - 12 noon to midnight: Van Van Market; street food, music, activities. Parc de la Mar.

Palma - 2pm: LaLiga Santander, Real Mallorca v. Girona. Son Moix Stadium, Cami dels Reis. 55-60 euros. rcdmallorca.es.

Palma - 8pm: Jesucristo Superstar, Spanish version of the Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice musical. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 35 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Petra - 9.30pm: Sonor Quartet. Plaça Ramon Llull. Free.

Pollensa - 9pm: Sons de Nit; Clara Peya (jazz, experimental). Sant Domingo Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya s/n. 20 euros. fonart.com.

Sa Pobla - 7.30pm: Sapobla'n'roll; Burning, The Acoustic Outsiders and others. Parc Can Cirera Prim. Ten euros.

Santa Eugenia - 8.30pm: Steady Habits (British folk/Americana), The Bad Shades (Mallorcan Americana). Les Escoles, C. Josep Balaguer. Free.

Santa Margalida, La Beata Fiestas - 7.30pm: The offering of flowers - ball de bot folk dance, pipers and whistlers, band of music. In front of the town hall. 8pm: Mass. 9.45pm: Dinner in the streets. Passeig Pouàs. 10pm: Trio Simal, Orquestra Bon Ball, Valnou, La Canción del Verano, DJs. Plaça Vila. Followed by the "scalded cat" (cold water) and dawn procession with the banners of the Gat Escladat.

Santa Ponsa, Rei en Jaume Fiestas - 6.30pm: Gathering of giants and then procession; 10.30pm: Folk dance and music with Música Nostra. Plaça Pinada.

S'Arracó, Summer Fiestas - 10.30pm: After Suns and DJ. Plaça Weyler.

Son Servera - From 7pm: Sonser Rock; El Drogas, Súcubo, Dinamo and others. Plaça Mercat. 28 euros.

Valldemossa - 8pm: Margarita Alba (classical guitar). Fundació Coll Bardolet, Via Blanquerna 4.

Vilafranca, Melon Fair and Fiestas - 4.30pm: Melon battle. Parc Josep Maria Llompart. 7pm: Opening of the evening fair; artisan and local products. 8pm: Melon art night. Ctra. Palma. 8.30pm: Lanterns procession and batucada. From Plaça Major. Followed by Melofoc, demons' correfoc; Boiets and Boietons de Foc. Plaça Centenaris. 10pm: Line dance. Plaça Tomeu Penya. 12 midnight: Concert - Tomeu Penya i Geminis. Plaça Major.

Sunday, September 4

Andratx - 10pm: Nits a la Fresca; Guillem Alba and La Marabunta (music and clown). Barba Rossa Terrace, town hall. Five euros.

Banyalbufar, Mare de Déu de Setembre Fiestas - 10pm: Folk dance with Ramellets. Plaça Vila.

Costitx, Mare de Déu de Costitx Fiestas - 10am: Horse race. Finca Sa Surt. 5.30pm: Sheepdog trials.

Felanitx - 8pm: Sofia Pérez (voice), José Manuel Sánchez (tenor), Francesc Blanco (piano); poems and songs by Costa i Llobera and works by Mallorcan composers. Felanitx Conservatory, C. Rector Planes 38. Eight euros. euroclassics.es.

Fornalutx, Nativitat de Nostra Senyora Maria Verge Fiestas - 6pm: Fiesta race. From Plaça Espanya.

Lloseta, Mare de Déu de Setembre Fiestas - 6pm: Tribute to senior citizens, pipers and whistlers; 10pm: Dos Pajaros Contratacan - tribute to Serrat and Sabina. Plaça Espanya.

Manacor - From 4pm: Rafa Nadal Open by Sotheby's International Realty. Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar, Ctra. Cales de Mallorca. rafanadalopen.com.

Maria de la Salut, Mare de Déu de la Salut Fiestas - 5pm: Children's playback contest; 8pm: Address for the fiestas; 9pm: Ballroom and line dance. Plaça Pou.

Palma, Canamunt and Canavall Fiestas - 4pm: Gathering of the Canamunt (Plaça Sant Jeroni) and the Canavall (Plaça Drassanes). Processions to Plaça Joan Carles I (switched from Parc de la Mar). 5pm: The water battle.

Palma - 12 noon to 10pm: Van Van Market; street food, music, activities. Parc de la Mar.

Palma - From 4pm: Origen Fest; Elrow present DJ/producers Cuartero, Bastian Bux and others. Trui Son Fusteret, Cami Vell Bunyola. From 50 euros. origenfest.com.

Palma - 8pm: Jesucristo Superstar, Spanish version of the Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice musical. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 35 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Pollensa - 8pm: Brahms Festival; Mallorca Chamber Orchestra, Magi Garcías (piano). Symphony No. 1, Piano Concerto No. 1. Sant Domingo Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya s/n. 15-25 euros.

Santa Margalida, La Beata Fiestas - 10am: Departure of the demons. From Sa Creueta to the church. 10.30am: Solemn mass - Santa Margalida Choir, school of ball de bot, pipers and whistlers - followed by jewel races. 5.30pm: Parade of floats. 7pm: Procession with the band of music and pipers. 9pm: La Beata procession. 11pm: Folk music and dance with Música Nostra. Plaça Vila.

Santa Ponsa, Rei en Jaume Fiestas - 8pm: Delivery of the standards and presentation of the kings of the fiestas; Calvia Band of Music and Calvia Horse Riders. Plaça Pinada.

Vilafranca, Melon Fair and Fiestas - 9am: Opening of the melon fair, plus animals, local products, classic cars and bikes, children's activities, circus procession, pipers procession. Parc Josep Maria Llompart and other locations. 11.30am: Melon weighing competition.

MARKETS

Friday: Algaida, Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont d’Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrió, Son Ferrer, Son Servera. In Palma: Rafal Nou (between C. Selva and C. Ses Salines) and Sa Vileta (Plaça Tarent).

Saturday: Alaro, Algaida (second Saturday of the month), Arenal, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Sa Rapita, S'Arracó, S’Horta (Felanitx), Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa, Santanyi, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma the flea market in the Avenidas - April to October (Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C. Soller), and an ecological market at Plaça Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.

(Sa Pobla market; Ajuntament de Sa Pobla)

Sunday: Alcudia, Consell (car boot sale), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Marratxi - Poligono (flea markets), Muro, Pollensa, Porto Cristo, Sa Pobla, Santa Maria del Camí and Valldemossa. Palma: Plaça de la Verge del Miracle (1st Sunday of every month).