Calvia - JoanArt, 7pm: Visual arts, followed by samplings from Aromes Gastrobar and jazz/swing duo. Town hall gardens.

Deya, Sant Joan Fiestas - 9pm: Concert of havaneres songs with Ben Trempats. Cala Deya.

Esporles, Sant Pere Fiestas - 4pm-12 midnight: Party for fiestas' street decoration (bunting); DJs. Placeta des Pla. 8pm: Arrival of the flame of language. Placeta des Jardinet.

Muro, Sant Joan Fiestas - 10pm: Correfoc; Adult and children's gangs of demons, Dimonis de Sa Pedrera (Muro), Dimonis de Capocorb (Llucmajor), Dimonis de Sa Filoxera (Binissalem). Antiga Escola Graduada. 10.30pm: Unió Artística Murera band of music, Sineu and Manacor dance academies. Plaça Comte d'Empúries. 11.30pm: Enrockats and DJs. Plaça Sant Martí.

Palma, Nit de Foc - 8.30pm: Children's correfoc; 9pm: Folk dance with Al-Mayurqa; 10pm: The address for the event; 10.30pm: Main correfoc with seven demons' gangs and three beasts of fire; 11.45pm: Concert by O-ERRA. Parc de la Mar.

Palma - 9pm: Deya International Music Festival, Raquel Lojendio (soprano), Alfredo Oyagüez (piano); songs from films. Fundación Bartolomé March, C. Palau Reial 18. 25 euros. dimf.com.

Palma - 9pm: Jay-Jay Johanson (synth pop). Fundació Miró, C. Saridakis 29. One euro donation. fonart.com / ticketib.com.

Portopetro, Sant Joan Fiestas - 8pm: Opening address; 9pm: Open-air supper; 10pm: Havaneres songs with the group Arpellots. Moll Vell.

Puerto Alcudia, Sant Pere Fiestas - 7.30pm: Folk dance and music with Sarau Alcudienc, Cofre Antic, Música Nostra; 8pm: Arrival of the flame of language. Paseo Marítimo.

Sant Joan, Sol que Balla (Dancing Sun) Fiestas - 8pm: Dragona de Son Juny, the dragon heads for the Consolació Sanctuary, followed by correfoc with Dimonis de la Factoria de So (Santa Maria).

Sant Llorenç, Sant Joan Pelut Fiestas - 8.30pm: Barbecue, folk dance with NiraBé and the pipers of Sant Joan Pelut. Plaça Ajuntament.

Santa Ponsa - 9.30pm: Sant Joan Eve concert; Despitaos, La Canción del Verano. Plaça Pinada. Free.

Santa Ponsa - Mallorca International Football Cup 2023, Football Academy Vicente del Bosque. Sports centre. mallorcafootballcup.com. (Until June 27.)

Son Servera, Sant Joan Fiestas - 6pm: Children's workshops and entertainment. Església Nova. 10pm: Night party - Trio Aquarius, Acaros del Son, Valnou, DJs. Plaça Mercat.

Sara Baras in Magalluf.

Saturday, June 24

Andratx, Sant Pere Fiestas - 6pm: Brutatló Andratx (obstacle challenge). Sports centre.

Calvia - JoanArt, 12 noon: Mass. 6.30pm: Procession.

Deya, Sant Joan Fiestas - 6pm: Deya Band of Music, gathering dressed in peasants' clothing. By the town hall. 7pm: Mass. 8pm: Refreshments. By the town hall.

Esporles, Sant Pere Fiestas - 6pm: Circ Bover workshop. Parc Son Tries. 7pm: Ball de bot folk dance. Placeta Jardinet. 8.30pm: Concert - Dones amb Cor choir. At the church. 9.30pm: Folk dance and music with Ramellets and Xicalènia. Placeta Jardinet.

Felanitx, Sant Joan Fiestas - 6pm: Dance of Sant Joan Pelós. From C. Santanyi.

Inca - 8pm: Orfeó Balear choir, Orquestra Camerata Balear. Sant Domingo Cloister, Avda. Germanies. Free.

Magalluf - 10pm: Sara Baras (flamenco dance). Old Aquapark, Cami Porrassa. From 45 euros. esjardimallorca.com.

Muro, Sant Joan Fiestas - 10.45am: Giants, pipers and dignitaries. By the town hall. 11am: Mass. 12 noon: Dance of the bigheads. By the church. 1pm: Jewel races. C. Joan Carles I. 8.30pm: Sons de Nit 2023; Maria del Mar Bonet and Dani Espasa, 25 euros (fonart.com), followed by flower party with Madafunkers and DJs. Convent Cloister.

Portopetro, Sant Joan Fiestas - 7.30pm: Mass, followed by concert - Luis Mizahi (violin), Francesc Suau (piano).

Puerto Alcudia, Sant Pere Fiestas - 6pm: Children's water party. Plaça Cas Vicari. 9pm: Sardine barbecue, havaneres concert by Ben Trempats. Moll Vell.

Sant Joan, Sol que Balla (Dancing Sun) Fiestas - 6am: Sunrise at the Sanctuary; hot chocolate at 8am. 7pm: Demons on the prowl, accompanied by pipers. 9pm: Sant Joan Pelós and the Corbs de Sant Nofre (the great crows).

Sant Joan - 9pm: Queralt Lahoz (Latin) and Ven'nus (pop). Santuari de Consolació, Polígon Joan Mas i Mates. 15-18 euros. lallunaenvers.cat.

Sant Llorenç, Sant Joan Pelut Fiestas - 7.30pm: Mass and traditional dance by Sant Joan Pelut. Followed by pipers and demons wandering the streets.

Santa Ponsa - 10am: ATP 250 Mallorca Championships. Mallorca Country Club, Avda. Golf. mallorca-championships.com.

Sineu - 8.30pm: Sineu Festival of Music; Raquel Lojendio (soprano), Alfredo Oyagüez (piano); songs from films. Sant Francesc Cloister, C. Sant Francesc 10. Five euros. festivalmusicasineu.com / ticketib.com.

Son Servera, Sant Joan Fiestas - 11am: Mass. 12 noon: Son Servera Band of Music; 8pm: Folk dance with Sa Revetla and Tramudança. Placa Sant Joan. 10.30pm: Holi Fest, foam, DJs. Plaça Mercat.

Sunday, June 25

Andratx, Sant Pere Fiestas - 8pm: Folk dance, Aires d'Andratx. Town hall cloister.

Arta - 8pm: Harmonia del Parnas (baroque, pre-classical). Arta Theatre, C. Ciutat 1. 15 euros. ticketib.com.

Buger, Sant Pere Fiestas - 7.30pm: Opening address. Placeta Glòria. 8.30pm: Concert - Conservatory Junior Orchestra. At the church.

Calvia - JoanArt, 7.30pm: Street art; 10pm: Music from The Hawaiians plus DJs. Plaça Collidores d'Oliva.

Deya, Sant Joan Fiestas - 8.30pm: Concert by Suasi. Can Corraca mirador.

Esporles, Sant Pere Fiestas - 10pm: Lira's Band and DJ. Placeta Jardinet.

Magalluf - 10pm: Children of the '80s - OBK. Old Aquapark, Cami Porrassa. From 20 euros. esjardimallorca.com.

Muro, Sant Joan Fiestas - 8.30pm: Miquel Tortell Choir with concert of Abba songs. Convent Cloister. 10pm: La Década Prodigiosa. Plaça Comte d'Empúries. 11.45pm: Fireworks. Sa Riba.

Portopetro, Sant Joan Fiestas - 10am: Soapy pole. Moll dels Pescadors. 8pm: Folk dance with Sonadors Sonats. Yacht club pier.

Puerto Alcudia, Sant Pere Fiestas - 9.30pm: Alcudia Band of Music plays Mamma Mia. Paseo Marítimo.

Sant Joan, Sol que Balla (Dancing Sun) Fiestas - 9am: Demons de Son Juny and pipers from the town hall to Plaça Constitució. 10.30am: Foam party. Plaça Constitució. 6.30pm: Evening party with the group .CAT and DJs. At the Consolació Sanctuary.

Santa Ponsa - 11am: ATP 250 Mallorca Championships. Mallorca Country Club, Avda. Golf. mallorca-championships.com.

Son Servera, Sant Joan Fiestas - 4pm: Children's water park. Plaça Mercat.

ATP 250 Mallorca Championships last year.

Monday, June 26

Andratx, Sant Pere Fiestas - 7pm: Opening address. Council chamber. 8pm: Aires d'Andratx School of Dance. Town hall cloister.

Esporles, Sant Pere Fiestas - 7pm: Address for the fiestas, Banda Lira Esporlerina. Plaça Ajuntament. 10pm: Dance with Orquestra Marítim. Placeta Jardinet.

Puerto Alcudia, Sant Pere Fiestas - 8pm: Karate exhibition. Paseo Marítimo.

Santa Ponsa - 11am: ATP 250 Mallorca Championships. Mallorca Country Club, Avda. Golf. mallorca-championships.com.

Havaneres concert by Ben Trempats.

Tuesday, June 27

Andratx, Sant Pere Fiestas - 10pm: LGTBI+ Pride concert; Baaldo, Dynamite and DJ. Plaça Espanya.

Buger, Sant Pere Fiestas - 9pm: Trempó salad supper, tickets five euros in advance; Havaneres concert by Ben Trempats.

Esporles, Sant Pere Fiestas - 8pm: Junior talent. Placeta Jardinet.

Muro, Sant Joan Fiestas - 10pm: Pep Siset poetry recital with Maria Antònia Gomila. Antiga Escola Graduada.

Puerto Alcudia, Sant Pere Fiestas - 7.30pm: Start of the traditional walk from Barcares to the old town and then to the Paseo Marítimo to be greeted by giants and batucada drummers. 10pm: Open-air theatre. Paseo Marítimo.

Santa Ponsa - 11am: ATP 250 Mallorca Championships. Mallorca Country Club, Avda. Golf. mallorca-championships.com.

Wednesday, June 28

Andratx, Sant Pere Fiestas - 7.30pm: Gathering of clubs, procession and concert. Plaça Espanya / C. Mallorca. 11pm: Night party - Orquestra Nexus, ForaNom, Disccovers and DJ. Plaça Espanya.

Buger, Sant Pere Fiestas - 9.30pm: Playback contest.

Deya - 8.30pm: Deya International Music Festival, Chuchito Valdés (piano), Camerata Jazz Deià. Son Marroig, Ctra. Valldemossa. 25 euros. dimf.com.

Esporles, Sant Pere Fiestas - 6.30pm: Rhythmic gymnastics. Placeta Jardinet. 7pm: Cake-making contest. Plaça Ajuntament. 11pm: Night party - Xanguito, Cirko, The Cassettes and DJ. Placeta Jardinet.

Puerto Alcudia, Sant Pere Fiestas - 9.30pm: Music from Aquellos Maravillosos Años. Paseo Marítimo.

Puerto Pollensa, Sant Pere Fiestas - 7.30pm: Procession by the Pollensa band of cornets and drummers. 8pm: Sardine barbecue. 10pm: Party with Trio Aquarius. Moll Vell.

Santa Ponsa - 11am: ATP 250 Mallorca Championships. Mallorca Country Club, Avda. Golf. mallorca-championships.com.

Thursday, June 29

Andratx, Sant Pere Fiestas - 10.45am: Mass. 1pm: Paella contest; 4pm: Afternoon DJ party; 7pm: Charity raffle; 9.30pm: Open-air cinema. Plaça Espanya.

Buger, Sant Pere Fiestas - 11.15: Procession by pipers. 11.30am: Mass, followed by refreshments. 6pm: Jewel races and multi-adventure games. 10.30pm: Night party with Trio Simal and Motown Band.

Esporles, Sant Pere Fiestas - 11am: Procession by pipers, school of dance, giants 12 midday: Mass and dance of offer. 1pm: Lira Esporlerina band of music. Placeta Ajuntament. 7pm: Evening party and fashion parade. Placeta Jardinet.

Marratxi, Sant Marçal Fiestas - 10.30pm: Joan Dausà (Catalan singer-songwriter). At Son Verí.

Palma - 9.30pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Davit Khrikuli, Martín García (pianos); Brahms and Rachmaninoff. Bellver Castle. 25-30 euros. simfonicadebalears.com / ticketib.com.

Portals Nous - 7.30pm to 11.30pm: Pink Party with magic, music, pink market and the performance by one of the top musicians on the island. Iberostar Portals Nous, Carrer Falconer, 19. Portals Nous. Free. Limted capacity. Please confirm at 971 100 215.

Puerto Alcudia, Sant Pere Fiestas - 11.30am: Procession by fishermen and the Alcudia band of music to the church. 12 noon: Mass. 7pm: Procession with the image of Sant Pere followed by flotilla. 10pm: Music from El Canto del Loco. Paseo Marítimo. 12 midnight: Fireworks from where the beach starts.

Puerto Pollensa, Sant Pere Fiestas - 11am: Mass. 8pm: Procession by giants. 9pm: Benefit pa amb oli event and folk dance by Aires de la Cala. Moll Vell.

Santa Ponsa - 11am: ATP 250 Mallorca Championships. Mallorca Country Club, Avda. Golf. mallorca-championships.com.