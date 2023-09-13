Summer is almost over and so are the holidays for many people. In these almost three months, tourists and travellers have been able to visit different parts of Europe, enjoy their beaches, visit monuments and museums, discover beautiful cities full of atmosphere, breathe healthy air and enjoy nature, do sport, stroll and have a drink in the many villages lost in the interior or contemplate the sea and the fishing ports in many charming coastal villages.

The users of the powerful flight and hotel search engine www.jetcost.es, on this occasion, have valued the latter according to the beauty, the friendliness of their people, their gastronomic offer and, as a whole, their charm and personality, and Soller in the Balearic Islands has been one of them:

It is curious that one of the most peculiar and popular things in Soller is the historic tramway that since 1913 has linked mountain and sea in a half-hour journey, from the valley in the heart of the Serra to the port and the beach. As well as transporting passengers, it has also been used to carry boxes of fish from the docks to the market or boxes of oranges to the ships that sailed to the French ports in the past, and to carry vegetables from the market garden to the town. But this is not its only attraction, the municipality of Soller occupies a valley of the Tramontana mountain range bordered by the sea. The twin towns of beach and town, plus the dazzling surrounding countryside, add variety to the experience of living in the port, even if only for a few days. Beautifully preserved cobbled streets, excellent restaurants, cafes and shops and a sense of living the good life make it much appreciated by visitors who return time and time again and many others who choose to make it their place of residence. There are buildings from medieval times as well as Art Nouveau. An early 20th century house houses the Balearic Museum of Natural Sciences. Around it is a botanical garden with hundreds of plant species from the Balearic and Canary Islands.

These are the other 13 most attractive coastal towns chosen by Jetcost.co.uk users from all over Europe:

1. Cadaqués (Gerona - Cataluña - Spain)

2. Combarro (Pontevedra - Galicia - Spain)

3. Tarifa (Cádiz - Andalusia - Spain)

4. Moraira (Alicante - Comunidad Valenciana - Spain)

5. Agios Nicolaos (Crete - Greece)

6. Manarola (Cinque Terre - Liguria - Italy)

7. Polperro (Cornwall - United Kingdom)

8. Ravello (Amalfi Coast - Campania - Italy)

9. Cacela Velha (Algarve - Portugal)

10. Kotor (Montenegro)

11. Sète (Occitania - France)

12. Cefalú (Sicily - Italy)

13. Aveiro (Centro Region - Portugal)