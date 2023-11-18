On Thursday (November 23) the Christmas lights in Palma will be switched on.

The town hall has released some details of the schedule on Thursday.

At 6.30pm there will be a procession of 'Lumigiant' giants and gymnasts at Sa Feixina Park, followed at 7pm by a procession with 'horses of light', acrobats, trick cyclists, stilt walkers in Plaça Cort. A third procession will be at 7.15pm, a 'dragon of light', jugglers, stilt walkers in Plaça Joan Carles I.

At 7pm there will be a spectacular in Plaça Reina, and the switching-on of the lights will be at 8pm.

At present, the weather forecast for next Thursday doesn't look too bad. There is a risk of some rain but far lower than on Tuesday and Wednesday next week. A north wind is expected to be blowing but not as strongly as on Wednesday.