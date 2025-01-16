Mallorca events: What's On from Friday to Thursday

The next week features vibrant Sant Antoni and Sant Sebastià celebrations across Mallorca. Events include animal blessings, processions, traditional dances, and fireworks. Highlights: Pollensa’s pine-raising (Friday), Palma’s concerts and parades (Friday-Sunday), and Inca’s correfoc (Saturday). Cultural attractions include a Julio Iglesias tribute in Petra (Saturday) and orchestral performances in Palma (Monday, Thursday). Key gatherings: Sa Pobla’s dances and fire spectacles (Sunday) and Cala Ratjada’s demon parade (Saturday). From Masses to bonfires, Mallorca offers a rich mix of tradition and festivity for locals and visitors alike.

Animal blessings across the island on Friday. Friday, January 17 Alaro , Sant Antoni Fiestas - 4pm: Animal blessings. By the church.

, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 4pm: Animal blessings. By the church. Alcudia , Sant Antoni Fiestas - 4.30pm: Animal blessings, Sarau Alcudienc folk dance. From Passeig Pere Ventayol.

, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 4.30pm: Animal blessings, Sarau Alcudienc folk dance. From Passeig Pere Ventayol. Capdepera , Sant Antoni Fiestas - 3pm: Animal blessings; procession. C. Ciutat to Plaça Orient. 7.30pm: Mass.

, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 3pm: Animal blessings; procession. C. Ciutat to Plaça Orient. 7.30pm: Mass. Inca , Sant Antoni Fiestas - 10am: Mass. Santa Maria la Major Church. Followed by blessings of small animals.

, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 10am: Mass. Santa Maria la Major Church. Followed by blessings of small animals. Manacor , Sant Antoni Fiestas - 9.30am: Gathering for the processions at various points. 11am: Processions and animal blessings. 4pm: Demons' visit to the Hippodrome. 8pm: Final dance of the demons. Plaça sa Bassa. 8.30pm: Mass.

, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 9.30am: Gathering for the processions at various points. 11am: Processions and animal blessings. 4pm: Demons' visit to the Hippodrome. 8pm: Final dance of the demons. Plaça sa Bassa. 8.30pm: Mass. Muro , Sant Antoni Fiestas - 11.15am: Firing of rockets and planting of giants. By the town hall. 12 noon: Mass; Coral Miquel Tortell, Revetla d'Algebelí, Es Reguinyol pipers. 3.30pm: Animal blessings and floats.

, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 11.15am: Firing of rockets and planting of giants. By the town hall. 12 noon: Mass; Coral Miquel Tortell, Revetla d'Algebelí, Es Reguinyol pipers. 3.30pm: Animal blessings and floats. Palma , Sant Antoni Fiestas - 10am-12 noon: Animal blessings procession from Palau Reial.

, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 10am-12 noon: Animal blessings procession from Palau Reial. Palma , Sant Sebastià Fiestas - 8pm: Victoria Quingles with Toni Cuenca; traditional music, havaneres. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. 12 euros. 8pm-1am: La Casa Azul, Lyra's Hëll and others. Plaça Espanya.

, Sant Sebastià Fiestas - 8pm: Victoria Quingles with Toni Cuenca; traditional music, havaneres. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. 12 euros. 8pm-1am: La Casa Azul, Lyra's Hëll and others. Plaça Espanya. Palma - 5.30pm / 9pm: Godspell. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 38-45 euros. auditoriumpalma.com. (Also Saturday to Monday, times vary.)

- 5.30pm / 9pm: Godspell. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 38-45 euros. auditoriumpalma.com. (Also Saturday to Monday, times vary.) Pollensa , Sant Antoni Fiestas - 9.30am: Mass. 10am: Traditional procession and animal blessings. 11.30am: Setting off from Plaça Almoina to the Ternelles finca. 12.30pm: Lunch at Ternelles. 2pm: Departure of the pine. 8pm (approx.): Raising of the pine. Plaça Vella.

, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 9.30am: Mass. 10am: Traditional procession and animal blessings. 11.30am: Setting off from Plaça Almoina to the Ternelles finca. 12.30pm: Lunch at Ternelles. 2pm: Departure of the pine. 8pm (approx.): Raising of the pine. Plaça Vella. Porto Cristo , Sant Antoni Fiestas - 4pm: Mass, animal blessings and floats. Church, by the municipal offices.

, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 4pm: Mass, animal blessings and floats. Church, by the municipal offices. Puerto Pollensa , Sant Antoni Fiestas - 9am: Bus leaves from behind the church to go to Formentor. 11am: Mass. 11.30am: Procession and animal blessings. 12 midday: The pine arrives in the port. 1.30pm: Planting of the pine in Plaça Miquel Capllonch.

, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 9am: Bus leaves from behind the church to go to Formentor. 11am: Mass. 11.30am: Procession and animal blessings. 12 midday: The pine arrives in the port. 1.30pm: Planting of the pine in Plaça Miquel Capllonch. Sa Pobla , Sant Antoni Fiestas - 10am: Procession with the pipers Germans Aloy. 11am: Solemn mass plus offering of farm produce and dance with Marjal en Festa. 12.30pm: Dance of the bigheads. Plaça Major. 4.30pm: Blessing of the animals in the church square with the pipers and giants. 5.30pm: Parade from the town hall to the church and then Can Planes Museum.

, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 10am: Procession with the pipers Germans Aloy. 11am: Solemn mass plus offering of farm produce and dance with Marjal en Festa. 12.30pm: Dance of the bigheads. Plaça Major. 4.30pm: Blessing of the animals in the church square with the pipers and giants. 5.30pm: Parade from the town hall to the church and then Can Planes Museum. Sant Llorenç , Sant Antoni Fiestas - 3.30pm: Animal blessings; 6pm: Ball de bot. Plaça Església. 7pm: Mass. 7.30pm: Barbecue and folk dance with Tramudança and the Sant Lluis School of Music and Dance (Menorca). Plaça Església.

, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 3.30pm: Animal blessings; 6pm: Ball de bot. Plaça Església. 7pm: Mass. 7.30pm: Barbecue and folk dance with Tramudança and the Sant Lluis School of Music and Dance (Menorca). Plaça Església. Son Carrió , Sant Antoni Fiestas - 10.30am: Mass. 11am: Animal blessings and floats. 12.30pm: Demons' dance.

, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 10.30am: Mass. 11am: Animal blessings and floats. 12.30pm: Demons' dance. Son Servera, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 8.30am: Demon, Sant Antoni, band of music - procession and 'chase' to Plaça Sant Joan. 12 midday: Mass. 3.30pm: Sant Antoni, demons, pipers, band of music, Plaça Nova. 4pm: Animal blessings. 6pm: Final dance of the demon. Plaça Sant Joan. Demons in Cala Ratjada. Saturday, January 18 Andratx , Sant Antoni Fiestas - 6pm: Lighting of bonfires. 7.30pm: Folk dance with Aires d'Andratx. 10pm: Correfoc; Dragomonis Andratx. 11.30pm: Estación de Sonada and DJ.

, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 6pm: Lighting of bonfires. 7.30pm: Folk dance with Aires d'Andratx. 10pm: Correfoc; Dragomonis Andratx. 11.30pm: Estación de Sonada and DJ. Cala Ratjada , Sant Antoni Fiestas - 2.30pm: Ringing of bells. 3pm: Departure of demons with the band of music. From Plaça Mariners. 7pm: Lighting of bonfires.

, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 2.30pm: Ringing of bells. 3pm: Departure of demons with the band of music. From Plaça Mariners. 7pm: Lighting of bonfires. Inca , Sant Antoni Fiestas - 7pm: Correfoc; Dimonis Foc d'Inca. Plaça Sa Font Vella, 8pm: Barbecue. Three euros. Folk dance with Revetlers Puig d'Inca. Plaça Bestiar.

, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 7pm: Correfoc; Dimonis Foc d'Inca. Plaça Sa Font Vella, 8pm: Barbecue. Three euros. Folk dance with Revetlers Puig d'Inca. Plaça Bestiar. Palma , Sant Sebastià Fiestas - 6pm-12 midnight: DJ Jaume Colombas and others. Plaça Cort. 6pm-11pm: Grup Eva, La Mujer de Verde, Valnou. Plaça Major.

, Sant Sebastià Fiestas - 6pm-12 midnight: DJ Jaume Colombas and others. Plaça Cort. 6pm-11pm: Grup Eva, La Mujer de Verde, Valnou. Plaça Major. Palma - 8pm: Orquestra Camerata Balear, conductor Daniel Mulet; Strauss, Viennese. Sant Nicolau Church, C. Sant Nicolau. Pay as you wish. ticketib.com.

- 8pm: Orquestra Camerata Balear, conductor Daniel Mulet; Strauss, Viennese. Sant Nicolau Church, C. Sant Nicolau. Pay as you wish. ticketib.com. Palma - 8pm: Chuchito Valdés (piano) Quartet. Finca Son Mir, Cami Vell de Sineu 253, km. 7.25. 30-50 euros. ticketib.com.

- 8pm: Chuchito Valdés (piano) Quartet. Finca Son Mir, Cami Vell de Sineu 253, km. 7.25. 30-50 euros. ticketib.com. Petra - 8pm: Mi Gran Noche; tribute to Julio Iglesias and other legendary Spanish singers. Petra Theatre, C. Sol 5. 18 euros. Bonfires and barbecues for Sant Sebastia. Sunday, January 19 Andratx , Sant Antoni Fiestas - 11.30am: Animal blessings; gathering from 10.30am, Passeig Son Mas.

, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 11.30am: Animal blessings; gathering from 10.30am, Passeig Son Mas. Cala Ratjada , Sant Antoni Fiestas - 10am: Mass. 11am: Procession and animal blessings.

, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 10am: Mass. 11am: Procession and animal blessings. Inca , Sant Antoni Fiestas - 10am: Pipers, demons, folk dancers. From Plaça Santa Maria la Major to Gran Via Colom for blessings (large animals, including horses).

, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 10am: Pipers, demons, folk dancers. From Plaça Santa Maria la Major to Gran Via Colom for blessings (large animals, including horses). Palma , Sant Sebastià Fiestas - 7pm: Giants and bigheads from the town hall to Plaça Major. 7.15pm: Giants dance and performance by the Mallorca School of Music and Dance. 7.50pm: Drac de na Coca dragon and batucada from the town hall to Plaça Major. 8.10pm: Lighting of the bonfire by the dragon. 8.15pm: Batucada and return of the dragon to the town hall.

, Sant Sebastià Fiestas - 7pm: Giants and bigheads from the town hall to Plaça Major. 7.15pm: Giants dance and performance by the Mallorca School of Music and Dance. 7.50pm: Drac de na Coca dragon and batucada from the town hall to Plaça Major. 8.10pm: Lighting of the bonfire by the dragon. 8.15pm: Batucada and return of the dragon to the town hall. Plaça Cort: 9pm-2am: Maria Hein, Jaume Anglada and Carolina Cerezuela, Xanguito.

9pm-2am: Maria Hein, Jaume Anglada and Carolina Cerezuela, Xanguito. Plaça Espanya: 8.30pm-2am: Victoria Lerma, Suasi, Joan Dausà, L.A.

8.30pm-2am: Victoria Lerma, Suasi, Joan Dausà, L.A. Plaça Joan Carles I: 9pm-2am: Ana Guerra, Marlon, Marc Seguí.

9pm-2am: Ana Guerra, Marlon, Marc Seguí. Plaça Major: 11pm-2.30am: Negre, Música Nostra, Tomeu Penya.

Pollensa , Sant Antoni Fiestas - 5pm: Folk dance with the school of peasant dance. Sant Domingo Convent Church, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya.

, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 5pm: Folk dance with the school of peasant dance. Sant Domingo Convent Church, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya. Sa Pobla, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 6pm: Espires, demons' fire-spitting poles; Dimonis d'Albopàs. Plaça Major. Cycling fun day in Palma. Monday, January 20 Inca , Sant Sebastià Fiestas - 7.30pm: Mass, dance of offer. Sant Domingo Church. 8.30pm: Address for Sant Sebastià, the guitars of Revetla d'Inca; 9pm: Barbecue, bread and wine; folk dance. C. Sant Sebastià.

, Sant Sebastià Fiestas - 7.30pm: Mass, dance of offer. Sant Domingo Church. 8.30pm: Address for Sant Sebastià, the guitars of Revetla d'Inca; 9pm: Barbecue, bread and wine; folk dance. C. Sant Sebastià. Palma , Sant Sebastià Fiestas - From 12 midday: Cycling day. From Plaça Santa Eulàlia. Free registrations: elitechip.net.

, Sant Sebastià Fiestas - From 12 midday: Cycling day. From Plaça Santa Eulàlia. Free registrations: elitechip.net. Pollensa, Sant Sebastià Fiestas - 7pm: Procession with the image of Saint Sebastian, of the Standard and of the cavallet horse dancers; Eucharist and dance of offer. 8.30pm: Dance of the cavallets at the bonfire in Plaça Major. Thursday, January 23 Palma - 8pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Vanessa Goikoetxea (soprano), Adrià Sánchez (boy voice), Capella Mallorquina choir, José María Moreno (conductor); Forrest, Mahler, Von Weber. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 2-25 euros. teatreprincipal.com / simfonicadebalears.com.