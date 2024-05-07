The Association of Environmental and Consumer Education (Adeac), in charge of awarding these recognitions, has also awarded a special mention for accessibility and attention to people with disabilities to the municipality of Alcudia.
In total, Spain has been awarded a total of 747 ‘Blue Flags’ - 638 beaches, 102 marinas and seven tourist boats - which will fly from June, 18 more than in 2023, with the Valencian Community being the leading region in number of beaches with a ‘Blue Flag’.
The blue flag is a seal of quality which recognises the good state of the water, the high level of beach services and the safety offered to bathers.
