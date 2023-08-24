Sir Richard Branson is backing the Balearics. Just weeks after the opening of his new hotel in Banyalbufar there are reports that he is planning to open a hotel in Ibiza which would be linked to his cruise ships, Virgin Voyages, offering hotel and cruise packages. According to reports in the local media the Virgin Group is looking for synergies between its hotel and cruise ship interests.



The Valiant Lady, one of the Virgin Group´s cruise ships is in Palma today and she has become a regular visitor to the port. According to unconfirmed reports locally Virgin could soon be offering hotel stays in Ibiza and then a cruise. Few details are available about the new Virgin hotel but it could open soon. Branson is also looking to expand his new hotel in Banyalbufar and it will soon encompass another manor house on the same estate which would mean that the Son Bunyola hotel would grow in the number of rooms. Although unconfirmed the Virgin Group could also offer cruises from Palma and hotel stays at Son Bunyola.

The Son Bunyola five star hotel has enjoyed fantastic reviews since it opened in June. Also, the Virgin Group has two luxury villas on the estate. Sir Richard has always had big plans for the Balearics and he is certainly investing money in the islands and creating new jobs. Son Bunyola took almost 25 years to complete.



Virgin Voyages has three ships in the fleet, with one more on order, all with an expected capacity of approximately 2,700 passengers each. The first ship, Scarlet Lady, began sailing August 6 from Portsmouth with UK only itineraries. Scarlet Lady began operating from PortMiami in October 2021, sailing mainly four-to-five night cruises in the Caribbean.

Virgin Classic Collection has the following hotels:Necker Island,British Virgin Islands, The Branson Estate, British Virgin Islands, Son Bunyola, Mallorca, Mahali Mzuri Kenya, Mont Rochelle, South Africa, Ulusaba,South Africa, Kasbah Tamadot, Morocco,The Lodge,Switzerland