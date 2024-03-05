The Balearics has the largest stock of hotels for sale in Spain, according to the latest report.

That said, the number of establishments with hotel licences for sale on Idealista fell by 3.5% in February compared to the same month in 2023, i.e. 40 fewer listings, reaching almost 1,100 establishments, a figure that has not fallen since the end of 2022.

According to data from the real estate portal, the supply of hotels has not stopped growing since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020, reaching its peak last August 2023, when it exceeded 1,300 ads on Idealista, 21% more than now.

In February, hotel establishments could be found on the market in all Spanish provinces, except in the autonomous cities of Ceuta and Melilla.

The regions with the largest hotel stock were the Balearics (84), Malaga (78) and Girona (75), closely followed by Alicante (71).

On the other hand, in 15 provinces the number of hotels on the market did not exceed ten units.

These are Álava, Albacete, Cuenca, Guadalajara, Guipúzcoa, La Rioja, Lleida, Navarra, Ourense, Palencia, Segovia, Soria, Teruel, Vizcaya and Zamora.

With regard to the evolution of the supply of hotels for sale, 20 of the 50 Spanish provinces show a decrease in stock, where the falls in Madrid (-51.1%), Barcelona (-31.4%) and Las Palmas (-44%) stand out, with over 20 properties.

The Balearics (-16.8%) and Malaga (-14.3%), despite remaining among the areas with the highest volume of listings, also recorded falls of over a dozen properties.

Finally, Girona barely changed its supply, as did Alicante. The largest increases were recorded in Salamanca (+60%), Murcia (+91%) and Pontevedra (+28.6%), with 10 or more new establishments on the market.