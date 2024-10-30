One of the robots working at the Katmandu Park & Resort hotel in Magalluf. | ALEX SEPULVEDA
Meliá Hotels International and the startup Wiongo have launched a pilot project at the Sol Katmandu Park & Resort hotel in Magalluf with the help of four robots in the buffet service with the room team. The use of robots as support for room staff has been very well received by both customers and the hotel employees involved, avoiding the daily load of 167 kg and saving each waiter 33 minutes a day dedicated to moving that weight around the hotel facilities, improving the working conditions and allowing them to focus to a greater extent on customer service.
