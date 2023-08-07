Every so often we get a burst of statistics. When taken in isolation we can draw one conclusion and when balanced with other data a completely different outcome. In addition, we get very early warning of projects which, as the years pass, come to nothing. Then a day arrives when the plan is resurrected, and it’s all systems go. Only those fascinated by local data understand the way it works. The majority end up thinking that planning in the Soller Valley is all talk and no action. We often have second- and third-time round debates about the same projects. Such a waste of time, and very boring.

So, it is thrilling to watch, the almost complete small block of flats at the ‘Bridge End’ of the Repic beach, just before you cross the bridge. What a derelict eyesore that had been for over 15 years. The myths and stories about this included its strategic position directly opposite, what was the Naval Base in the port of Soller. This seemed very important to the conspiracy theorists of the past. Anyway, today it has a small block with a ground floor being planned as either retail or restaurant space. Depends on who is talking as to what the current story is. All that seems to be agreed is they are not for sale, have one owner and will be let as holiday rentals. Please do not quote me on that as I couldn’t possibly comment on the current truth of that statement.

All I can say for a fact is the 2023 politicians are talking about the same projects as the last lot. This is ironic because they are talking about what they failed to do in the last term of office. They were the last lot. I think it must be August because none of this is making sense. August is our month for holding the truth in a cloud and just getting on with fun and fiesta. It’s like Carnival where anything goes and what happens in August stays in August. Except that the police are still on the lookout for those nuisance pickpockets. When our eye is focused on fun the thieves have a field day. Many of the parents of the under two’s are hoping that it is not summer madness which announced today that free nursery provision will be available from September. Currently 4 hours per day nursery is paid for the 2- to 3-year-olds, before they start school. This is now being extended to 0- to 2-year-olds. Our Mayor was at the meeting where all this was outlined so it is to be hoped this will be a seamless process. This is a very significant decision and means that free education is available from birth to 18 in public schools and approved nurseries.

The issue of ‘fake grass’ has been important news this week. Many didn’t ever notice that the roundabout of green, at the port of Soller exit of the Sa Mola tunnel, is fake. Once pointed out, the gathering storm has been fascinating to watch. Fake grass has many who oppose it and feel very strongly. In fact, the actual fake, is struggling with breakthrough plants and grass which burst through. ‘Let me out’ says the real grass! Then there are those who cannot believe they have not noticed it before. They would have complained if they had. How funny is all that as they are doing the ‘August, nothing much to think about’ rant.

Another fiesta this weekend to celebrate the ‘Barrio’ of the Estiradores in Soller. A three-day, local neighbourhood event, which includes a community race, children’s events, and an all-night music festival. As the curtain draws on this one, we are building up to Soller’s patron Saint and the five days of Saint Bartholomew. No wonder none of us can think of anything else. It really is party time in the Soller Valley. This is Fiesta City, and all are welcome if you bring your happy vibes and tons of good humour.