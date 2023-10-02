Brand new data collected by Absolute Digital Media has revealed the best European countries for those able to work remotely and fancy a change of scenery.

Researchers at Absolute Digital Media collated a list of 37 European countries and explored multiple metrics to determine the best countries to work remotely from, including cost of living, internet speed, the average price of a coffee, happiness levels, the number of co-working spaces, rent affordability, price of local transport and taxi fares, all in all producing a ‘best for remote working score’, definitively ranking the countries.

Their findings reveal Spain is joint 13th with Lithuania, as the best country to work remotely with a total index score of 21.4 out of 37!

Spain ranks the 7th best country for the quickest internet speed, with 134 mbps.

If you're an avid coffee drinker, Spain is the 11th cheapest place to purchase a coffee, costing only 1.90 euros

Spain is the 3rd most populated country for co-working spaces with over 790 spaces to choose from!

Head of Paid Media at Absolute Digital Media, Miguel López Cedeño, has shared his experience of working abroad and how this allowed him to share time with his family:

“The flexibility to work from abroad is key, as it provides the opportunity to spend time with part of my family who are currently residing in Europe. It also enables me to access other types of support, such as healthcare. Not to mention that the chance to escape the cold British winters!

Working from abroad positively impacts my productivity. Not only am I able to continue with my current line of work, but be closer to friends and family. This enables me to spend more time with them in both the evening and at the weekend. Being able to change my work environment from time to time also provides a reset and often encourages me to keep pushing forward. I also enjoy having more exposure to the sun during the winter abroad compared to in the UK where daylight hours are more limited.”