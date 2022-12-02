The Frontur report on foreign tourist movement for October indicates that the Balearics attracted more foreign tourists this year (1,352,359) than in pre-pandemic October 2019 (1,225,112).

The Balearics slipped to number two in the country, having topped the foreign tourist rankings since May. Catalonia, traditionally the number one region, attracted 1,483,599 foreign tourists, down from 1,691,438 in 2019. At the national level, there were 7,178,045 tourists; in October 2019 there were 7,624,486.

Of the two largest foreign markets, the German share in the Balearics in October was 37.1% (it was 37.9% in 2019) and the British was 26.2% (27.8% three years ago).

Nationally, there were 1,531,698 British tourists (1,655,777 in 2019) followed by 1,055,545 German tourists (1,126,823 in 2019). France was the third largest market with 917,245 tourists.

For the first ten months of the year, the Balearics attracted 12,907,334 foreign tourists, slightly behind Catalonia with 13,025,932. In 2019, these figures were 13,373,161 and 17,315,695 respectively.

For Spain as a whole, the foreign tourist number between January and October (63,094,937) was 84.4% of what it was in 2019. In the Balearics it was 96.5%.

When national tourist numbers are added, the Balearics total in October was 1,587,600, the highest October number ever. For foreign and national tourists combined, there were 15,940,773 between January and October, just 3,880 fewer than in 2019.