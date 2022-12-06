It’s very difficult to imagine that Magalluf is going to have much of a winter season and what a shame. Today may have been a bit fresh, but it was dry and sunny and the beach looked spectacular.
Mallorca’s ghost town Magalluf
Shutters have come down for the end of the season
OMG!!! No wonder the island is impoverished. How could this happen? I reckon it's the bans on pub crawls, cheap beer, all inclusive, public sex, British driving licences, add to that tourist tax and passport control. Just as warned, it all came crashing down. Apparently, it's over. Is the Magaluf airport even open anymore?