All quiet on the Magalluf front. | JOAN LLADO

Humphrey CarterPalma06/12/2022 16:44
It’s very difficult to imagine that Magalluf is going to have much of a winter season and what a shame. Today may have been a bit fresh, but it was dry and sunny and the beach looked spectacular.

There were a few people out and about enjoying the beach front and the view but little else, the resort is closed down for the winter and renovations.

