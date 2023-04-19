At a presentation at Palma Aquarium on Wednesday, the CEO of Jet2holidays, Steve Heapy, offered some advice to politicians in the Balearics and Spain who come out with apparent anti-tourist messages about there being too much tourism. "Well, be careful what you wish for. If you give the impression that you don't want tourists, they will end up going elsewhere." There are, he said, other destinations like Turkey or Greece which are cheaper. "They are strong and have fantastic value."

Heapy added that he doesn't agree with discussions about limiting visitors or searching for quality tourism - "whatever this means" - but made clear that he is willing to sit down with political leaders to discuss these issues and try to bring positions closer. Before this, however, he believed that governments should clearly define their positions on the future of tourism. "Shortly after the next elections, the elected rulers should speak out and make it clear what their intentions are in relation to the tourism industry."

He explained that most of the complaints received last year from Jet2 customers were not about overcrowding but to do with a lack of sufficient staff in some hotels. He expressed concern about the experience of customers in any hotels affected by a staff shortage. On tourist saturation, he said that tourists "are happy to come to Mallorca even if there are a lot of people, because it is a busy island and for many that is part of the experience - finding busy bars and restaurants."

On this issue of overcrowding, Heapy said that "there must be a good debate between the government, airlines, hotels and public, who have to find a compromise solution because it is a difficult matter to solve". "You have to understand what different parties want to find a correct solution. It's not easy, but less tourism means less income, less GDP and less employment for the people of the islands."

Despite inflation and higher prices, Heapy expressed his optimism: "The British will sacrifice other things: cancel the Netflix subscription, stop buying lottery tickets or going out to eat, but they will not give up their holidays."

On another issue - climate change and the impact this may have on tourism - Heapy said that he wasn't worried. "When people talk about the increase in temperatures, they talk about a global one degree. In the UK, this doesn't make much difference. It also rains a lot and doesn't have a great climate."

The presentation was of the group's forecasts for this season. These include a 14% growth in operations in the Balearics, following an increase of 21% in 2022 compared with 2019. For Mallorca specifically, 15% growth is forecast; it has already increased by 16% compared with 2019. The plan is to consolidate operation from February to November and to integrate packages at Christmas.

Heapy stressed that the group has grown significantly in recent years and taken advantage of the pandemic to emerge stronger. Its position in the Balearics has been strengthened: it works with 557 hotels and 327 villas. The air fleet is also due to grow significantly - by 2030 it will be double the current one. The aim for Jet2 is to reach thirty million customers by 2030.