The Spanish Government has issued an update to British holiday makers visiting the country this summer.

To start with, for the millions of Britons heading to Mallorca, Minorca and Ibiza this summer, they need to be aware of the strict rules which have been introduced with the backing of the British Foreign Office in an attempt to crack down on antisocial behaviour and increase safety and security for holiday makers in key resorts such as Magalluf, Playa de Palma and Sant Antoni in Ibiza.

So before you take off for the Balearics, remember that there are certain beaches on which smoking is banned, e.g. Sant Joan (Alcudia), Sa Platgeta, Santa Ponsa, Cala Estància, Cala Molins and Caló des Moro in Mallorca and Playa de Santa Eulalia del Río and Playa de Talamanca in Ibiza and Binissafúller and Platja Gran in Minorca.

For those staying in an all inclusive hotel in specific zones of Arenal, Magalluf, Playa de Palma and Sant Antoni, guests are only allowed six free alcoholic drinks per day and with meals.

For those going out for a meal, certain restaurants have adopted dress codes: Tank tops without straps, swimming trunks, swimsuits, any items purchased from street vendors and football strips could be a no no, plus, if you have made a booking and fail to turn up, you may get charged a penalty.

Practices that are dangerous to life are strictly forbidden. These include moving from one balcony to another or jumping from balconies into swimming pools. Such practices will result in immediate expulsion from the premises as well as a fine.

Also, keep your shirt on is the message in Mallorca this summer.

In theory, people are not supposed to go topless away from the beaches, such as around the centre of Palma for example, but holiday makers are also being warned that they could get into trouble with the traffic police for driving topless.

While the actual act of being shirtless while driving is not illegally specifically, Spanish law prohibits anything that prevents safe driving.

Wearing inappropriate clothes or footwear is covered under this rule and if drivers are caught they could be hit with a 200 euro fine.

However, the good news is that face masks are no longer required in chemists and for some that smoking is allowed on bar and restaurant terraces.