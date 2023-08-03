Spain's Ministry of Consumer Affairs said today it had opened an investigation into low-cost airlines over hand luggage and other fees, which result in the price most consumers pay being higher than the one that was initially advertised.
Spain to probe budget airlines over hand luggage fees
Boost for Mallorca passengers
