Tourist bookings to the Balearics have fallen by 6.7% in the last week compared to the previous week, although they have risen by 40.2% compared to the same period last year, according to data from the booking platform TravelgateX.

The Balearics is the fifth most popular destination in Spain, with 10.5 % of bookings, behind Catalonia, Andalusia, the Canary Islands and Madrid, in the week from 18 to 25 September, the tourism company said in a statement.

18.5 % of the bookings were made between 15 and 30 days before the trip, and “last second” bookings (one day in advance or the same day as the start of the holiday) accounted for 15 % of the total.

Of the bookings registered in the last few days in Spain, 48.6% were for couples, and almost half of the travellers (49.7%) booked between 2 and 5 nights.

Spanish tourism predominates among the main nationalities of tourists who have made reservations to Spain during the last seven days through TravelgateX: nationals have made 64.6 % of the reservations, followed by the British with 11.7 % and at a greater distance by Germans with 3 %.