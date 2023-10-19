Airlines in Spain expect a strong winter season as they planned to have a seat supply almost 13% above pre-pandemic levels, the head of Spain's airlines industry group said today.

"The positive evolution of air traffic throughout this year, which already exceeds pre-pandemic figures, anticipates recovery in 2023 with the possibility of breaking the air traffic record," Javier Gandara, head of Spain's Airlines Association, said at a news conference.

Leisure travel has boomed since pandemic restrictions ended last year, despite a squeeze on household incomes from high inflation and rising interest rates.

"If we maintain this positive pace, we will surpass 2019 figures. Travelling is still high among people's priorities", said Gandara, easyJet's top executive in Spain.

Between April and September, the number of passengers at Spanish airports was 1.2% above 2019 levels, at around 163 million.

Despite a strong recovery led by travellers from cooler climates visiting Southern Europe, traffic to other European countries was still slightly below pre-pandemic levels.

Still, Gandara warned that geopolitical uncertainties, such as the fresh conflict in Israel and Palestinian territories, could lead to oil price increases, which will drive up the costs of fuel and flying and rein in travelling.

Mallorca open for winter business

Mallorca's hotels are planning to keep 20% of the hotel accommodation open in winter according to the President of the Mallorca Hotel Federation (FEHM), María Frontera, who added that the idea is to start the season in March, a similar plan to last year - with more than 60% of hotels open - if not even earlier.

Frontera said that at the moment, occupancy is similar to October 2022, around 75 %. The forecasts are that 60% of the hotels will be closing at the end of this month and that 20% will be open in November and beyond.

"One of the important variables in the objective of growing more in value than in volume was to find a way to really deseasonalise", she said, adding that Mallorca will find it easier than the rest of the Balearics to keep the hotel industry active in winter. For example Palma is managing to become a destination that is "open to tourism 365 days a year", as are certain parts of the Serra de Tramuntana mountain range.