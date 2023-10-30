Hotel bookings in the Balearics have remained strong during the past week- 23 to 30 October - and are 52.1% above last year’s figures for the same period, according to figures from the TravelgateX platform released today.

And compared to the same period in 2021, hotel bookings in the region have increased by 93.51% and account for 6.3% of bookings in Spain.

In the country as a whole, 46.06% of bookings are for stays of two to five nights, and 47% correspond to travellers in couples. Likewise, 15.78% of bookings are made between 31 and 60 days in advance.

The domestic market is the main market, with 61.1% of bookings, followed by the United Kingdom (13.3%) and Germany (2.8%).

And, the Balearics was the favourite destination for rural tourism in September 2023, with a total of 220,869 overnight stays, 7.6% more than in September 2022, and also achieved the highest occupancy rate, with 69% of the places offered, according to data published today by the National Statistics Institute (INE).

By tourist areas, Mallorca was the preferred destination, with 179,629 overnight stays in rural accommodation, while Minorca reached the highest occupancy, with 74.7% of the places offered. Furthermore, the average stay in rural tourism accommodation in the Balearics was 3.5 days.

In terms of campsites, the islands recorded 37,356 overnight stays by 7,759 travellers in September, while tourist flats recorded 1,263,114 overnight stays by 225,128 travellers. In the latter case, the archipelago also achieved the highest occupancy rate in Spain, with 83.2% of the flats on offer.

Similarly, the Balearis was the favourite destination for collective tourist accommodation - hotels, flats, campsites and rural tourism - with more than 10.6 million overnight stays, followed by Catalonia (more than 9.6 million) and the Canary Islands (more than 7.8 million).

The price index for rural tourism accommodation in September 2023 in the Balearic Islands was 164.45 euros, which represents an increase of 7.53% with respect to the same month the previous year.