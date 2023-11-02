Mallorca is home to some of the most beautiful villages in Spain and according to the Daily Telegraph, Puerto Soller is one of the top 20.

First spot has gone to one of the coastal towns of Cadiz, which it has considered the most beautiful in Spain in an extensive list of 20 stunning locations where you could have a wonderful holiday. However, out of all of them, only one could take the top spot and that was Sanlúcar de Barrameda.

The former Gastronomic Capital 2022 has been defined by The Telegraph as “the favourite holiday destination bar none”.

Among its charms, this Cadiz municipality located “on the banks of the Guadalquivir River”, highlights its “elegant ports, quiet beaches and exquisite seafood restaurants, as well as its whitewashed buildings adorned with bougainvillea”.

However, the rest of the rankings include Estepona (Málaga), Llanes (Asturias), Altea (Alicante), Garachico (Tenerife), Baiona (Pontevedra), Lekeitio (Bizkaia), Cudillero (Asturias), Puerto Soller (Mallorca), Denia (Alicante), Combarro (Pontevedra) y Nerja (Málaga).