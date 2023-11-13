With the wonderful November weather Mallorca is enjoying with highs of 23ºC, it’s no wonder the British are continuing to flock to the islands despite is being low season.

The messages which came out of the World Travel Market in London appear to have been spot on with Britons still very much in love with the Balearics.

Hotel bookings have grown by 31.8% in the Balearics in the last week - from 6 to 13 November - and are 61.8% above last year’s figures for the same dates, according to figures from the TravelgateX platform released today.

Moreover, compared to the same period in 2021, this year hotel bookings in the Balearics are up 122.77%.

On the other hand, the Balearics account for 6% of bookings in Spain.

In the country, 46.37% of bookings are for stays of two to five nights, and 47.2% correspond to travellers as a couple. On the other hand, 15.11% of bookings are made between 31 and 60 days in advance.

The domestic market is the main market, with 63.8% of bookings, followed by the United Kingdom (12.2%) and Germany (2.8%).