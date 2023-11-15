As Mallorca gets poised to celebrate a near record years for tourism, the island continues to grab the luxury tourism headlines.

The highly prestigious Condé Nast Traveller has just published the 12 places it recommends for bucket list-worthy European travel in 2024 as part of its global guide to the Best Places to Go in 2024 and Mallorca comes out top.

María Casbas writes: “The grande dame of the Mediterranean remains unrivalled thanks to its pitch-perfect brand of low-key luxury, exceptional service and focus on sustainability. But in recent months, the Balearic island has added even more jewels to its crown; among them is Son Bunyola, Richard Branson’s latest hotel, in the Tramuntana Mountains. Not far from there, in the town of Puigpunyent, the team behind Andalucia’s stellar Finca Cortesin has opened Grand Hotel Son Net in a 17th-century manor house.

Also adding to the excitement for 2024 is the slick styling of Ikos Porto Petro, farm turned boutique stay The Lodge and Zel Mallorca – the first Zel hotel is a collaboration between Rafael Nadal and another homegrown big hitter, Meliá.

As if that wasn’t enough, there’s also the Four Seasons, which takes over the much-loved Hotel Formentor, Mandarin Oriental Punta Negra, beachfront Aethos and Marugal, which has unveiled its second project on the island after Cap Rocat.

Meanwhile, S’Arracer del Dimoni hotel will open in Santa Margalida, and Belmond La Residencia will continue its artists-in-residence programme and the third edition of art installation Mitico, in collaboration with Galleria Continua.”

Second comes Biarritz followed by The Cyclades in Greece, Northern Italy, Yorkshire, Bodǿ in Norway, Kosovo, Asturias, Carlsberg City District in Denmark, Budapest, Costa de Prata in Portugal and Antwerp.