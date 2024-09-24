The FCO has issued a reminder for British nationals non resident in Spain to make sure they get their passports stamped on entry and exit in order to avoid getting caught in the post-Brexit 90-day trap.

The warning has been issued after it has been revealed that border force staff at Lanzarote airport, according to the Sun, have been told not to stamp UK passports to “make the passage of British tourists easier”.

This has set alarm bells ringing because the FCO fears a similar approach may be being taken at other airpoirts such as Mallorca. On its website the FCO states: Make sure you get your passport stamped on entry and exit (until November 2024). If you’re a visitor, border guards will look at your entry and exit stamps to check you have not overstayed the 90-day visa-free limit for the Schengen area.

If your passport is missing a stamp, show evidence of when and where you entered or left the Schengen area (for example, boarding passes or tickets) and ask the border guards to add the date and location in your passport. British nationals living in Spain do not need their passports to be stamped. Actively show your proof of residence, such as the foreigner’s identity card (‘la tarjeta de identidad de extranjero’ or ‘TIE’), when presenting your passport at Spanish border control.

At Spanish border control, you may need to show:

a return or onward ticket

proof of your travel insurance

you have enough money for your stay - the amount varies depending on your accommodation

a hotel booking confirmation or proof of address if you’re staying at your own property

an invitation or proof of address if staying with a third party, friends or family, such as a ‘carta de invitation’ completed by your hosts

Using the e-gates

Use the desks staffed by border officers. If you’re aged 18 or over, and airport staff instruct you to, you may be able to use e-gates when they are working.

If you use an e-gate, make sure you get your passport stamped.

Staying longer than 90 days in a 180-day period

To stay longer, you must meet the Spanish government’s entry requirements. If you’re in Spain with a residence permit or long-stay visa, this does not count towards your 90-day visa-free limit.

If you cannot return to the UK before your visa-free limit expires, contact the Spanish government’s national information service. Dial 060 from a Spanish phoneline (in Spanish, with English speaking operators available).

New Schengen entry requirements (planned for November 2024 onwards)

From November 2024, the new EU Entry/Exit System (EES) will start for all non-EU nationals, including British nationals, travelling in or out of the Schengen area. The Schengen area is made up of 29 European countries, 25 of which are EU Member States. The EES is a digital border system which registers non-EU visitors travelling into the Schengen area instead of stamping their passports.

You will need to have your fingerprints and your photo taken when entering the Schengen area. If you enter the Schengen area through Dover, Eurotunnel at Folkestone or St Pancras International, your fingerprints and photo will be taken before you leave the UK. You will also need to provide either your fingerprint or photo on exit. You may experience longer queues at borders when the new system starts.