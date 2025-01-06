Next year, 2026, British airships look set to be carrying UK tourists to Mallorca. As the Bulletin has been reporting, Spanish airline Air Nostrum last year doubled its order for a new fleet of British airships it intends to use on short haul flights to and from the Balearics and other parts of Spain and it may not be long before British tourists are travelling to Mallorca on board the Airlander 10 - nicknamed the “Flying Bum” due to its distinctive shape - the date for launch is now set for 2026.
Mallorca UK airship travel to create 1,200 jobs
Work underway to prepare for manufacture of Airlander in South Yorkshire
