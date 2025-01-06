Bookings made 90 days in advance predominated, with 43.5 % of the total, and a remarkable 10.9 % were so-called ‘last minute’ bookings because they were made on the same day or the day before departure. 12.5% booked between 31 and 60 days in advance of travel. Of the bookings recorded in the last 7 days in Spain, 58.5% were made by couples and 48.7% of travellers booked for between 2 and 5 nights, according to TravelgateX.
Among the main nationalities that have made bookings during the last 7 days through TravelgateX, the British stand out with 38.4% of the bookings, followed by the Spanish, who have made 35%. At a distance are Germans with 4.2% and Americans with 3.1% of total bookings.
Looking ahead to the summer, and now Sunshine Saturday has passed, the first big booking day of the year in the UK, a survey by travel insurance provider Staysure has revealed that 88% of UK travellers are contemplating changes to their summer holiday destinations, with increased costs (32%), overtourism (23%) and extreme temperatures (22%) cited as the primary concerns.
Despite Southern European destinations such as Croatia, Greece, Italy, Spain and the South of France remaining popular with 38% of overseas travellers - primarily due to climate (68%), culture and food (55%), and scenery (48%) - the research suggests a shifting pattern in holiday preferences.
