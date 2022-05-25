This is the text of the petition.

The Government should seek to negotiate with the Spanish Government for mutual recognition of UK and Spanish driving licences, so UK ex-pats in Spain are able to quickly and easily exchange their UK drivers licences for Spanish ones.There are many factors which affected ex-pats’ ability to register their intent to exchange their UK licence for a Spanish one prior to the 30 December 2020 deadline imposed as a result of Brexit. Please help ex-pats who are stuck in remote areas of Spain and need to be able to drive to access to shops doctors and hospital appointments.

https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/616713?fbclid=IwAR2idKxBukjGjLuxwaVYzXkPvUJBXJKx5MLhCN0fwWJlaCy2PxJwEyzWIIQ