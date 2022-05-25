A petition to the UK parliament has been launched after Spain announced that UK driving licences for British expats would no longer be valid. The British Embassy in Madrid led by UK ambassador High Elliott has been working long and hard to try and resolve the issue.
Petition Seek to negotiate mutual recognition of UK and Spanish driving licences
The Government should seek to negotiate with the Spanish Government for mutual recognition of UK and Spanish driving licences, so UK ex-pats in Spain are able to quickly and easily exchange their UK drivers licences for Spanish ones.There are many factors which affected ex-pats’ ability to register their intent to exchange their UK licence for a Spanish one prior to the 30 December 2020 deadline imposed as a result of Brexit. Please help ex-pats who are stuck in remote areas of Spain and need to be able to drive to access to shops doctors and hospital appointments.
https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/616713?fbclid=IwAR2idKxBukjGjLuxwaVYzXkPvUJBXJKx5MLhCN0fwWJlaCy2PxJwEyzWIIQ
This is obviously a administrative and control dogma driven requirement, rather than a road safety concern. It can be assumed most of Spains U.K. registered residents have driven in Spain for some time and experienced in driving on the right, Spain’s road conditions and codes and probably have a LHD car. So obviously much less risk than the ave British or Irish tourists who walks off a plane, picks up a hire car with LHD controls then drive on the right ‘or their case wrong side of the road’. My experience of driving widely in Europe and the USA is when the maximum risk is, even Japan despite its very disciplined drivers, driving there in a familiar control layout is confusing until you get used to the traffic flows. Maybe Spain should ban all foreigners from driving until they have past a test for safety sake.
It won't affect the ongoing negotiations. Waste of time. UK parliament has no jurisdiction over Spain.