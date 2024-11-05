The Council of Mallorca hosted a cultural event at the London Eye this Tuesday afternoon to promote winter tourism and to publicise the island’s musical heritage. Comarketing managed by the Fundació Mallorca Turisme (FMT), with the aim of promoting winter cultural tourism on the island, the event was organised in collaboration with Lastminute.

Mallorca is taking part in the World Travel Market (WTM) in London with the aim of consolidating its image as a pioneering destination in responsible tourism. The delegation has been led by the president of the Council of Mallorca, Llorenç Galmés, accompanied by the vice-president, Antonia Roca, the councillor for Tourism, José Marcial Rodríguez, and the island’s director of Tourism for Demand and Hospitality, Susanna Sciacovelli.

The delegation aims to highlight the island’s commitment to a tourism model that balances sustainable development with the well-being of residents and the preservation of its natural, cultural and social environment. This strategy follows the main message of the Pledge-Commitment to Responsible Tourism, launched in London just a year ago, which positions Mallorca as a leading destination in conscious and sustainable tourism.

It was at WTM 2023 that Mallorca showed the world its firm commitment to confirming an industry based on an approach to tourism that seeks to minimise the negative impact on the natural, social and cultural environment of the destination, based on promoting sustainable practices, supporting the local economy, respecting cultural traditions and protecting the environment.

Galmés, stressed the importance of the British market, especially during the low season and highlighted the fact that, when it comes to culture, Palma is offering a winter of first class opera this year, which the President of the Council of Mallorca, hopes British visitors will make the most of and enjoy, not to mention the rest of the cultural programme on offer across the island. The Director of the Teatre Principal, Miquel Martorell, was present and he stressed that culture is very imprint to the island’s tourism market and what Mallorca has to offer.

In one of the iconic capsules of the London Eye, the Council of Mallorca presented the excellent opera programme of Palma’s Teatre Principal, with the aim of capturing the interest of the British public and inviting them to enjoy Mallorcan culture in a unique historical setting. This season, the Teatre Principal is offering top-level productions such as Puccini’s Turandot, Purcell’s Dido and Aeneas and Gaetano Donizetti’s Don Pasquale, as well as a traditional Easter concert.

The event at the London Eye included an exclusive musical performance by three Mallorcan talents: soprano Marga Cloquell, violinist Pau Cladera and cellist Joan Fiol. These young artists performed Oh mio babbino caro by Puccini; Cantares by Turina and La Balanguera, the anthem of Mallorca. The three musicians offered the audience a small sample of the musical and cultural wealth to be found on the island. An action that reaffirms the Council of Mallorca’s commitment to sustainable, quality tourism.