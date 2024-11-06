The Council of Mallorca today gave an update on the global success of its Pledge to responsible tourism which was launched a year ago at the World Travel Market. The President of the Council of Mallorca, Llorenç Galmés, accompanied by the councillor for Tourism, José Marcial Rodríguez, and the island’s director of Tourism for Demand and Hospitality, Susanna Sciacovelli, presented the latest data in London.

Galmés said: “Thank you for attending the presentation ‘Mallorca: Responsible Toursim’. “Mallorca is a destination that goes beyond its beautiful beaches and its cultural heritage. Today, Mallorca is positioning itself as a global leader in responsible tourism, a place where sustainability is not just an option but a fundamental pillar of our development.

“For years, Mallorca has been a top-tier destination, attracting millions of visitors each year. However, we want to remain leaders. For tourism to continue being a source of well-being and opportunities, we must evolve and adapt to the new challenges of the 21st century. Protecting our natural environment, preserving our culture, enhancing the quality of life for our residents and fostering harmony between residents and tourists are absolute priorities for the Council of Mallorca.

“That’s why, a year ago here in London, we launched an ambitious project to transform Mallorca into a sustainable tourist destination. A destination where economic growth goes together with environmental protection and social well-being. A destination where our visitors can enjoy a unique and authentic experience without compromising the future of our island.

“I am referring to the Pledge for Responsible Tourism in Mallorca, a manifesto that has been warmly received and is helping to make our island a leader in sustainable tourism.” Sciacovelli said that tourism industry leaders such as Jet2, British Airways, easyJet, Tui and Condor, for example, have signed up to the Pledge, which has been strongly supported by the Mallorca Bulletin, and over 120,000 people have signed up online around the world.

“The preservation of the landscape and a tourism that respects people and nature is most important for this beautiful island. I thank everybody who acknowledges that,” she said. The cobranding campaigns with industry leaders have been focused on the clients, helped spread the message and enforce the message on the main markets.