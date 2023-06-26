The numerous international celebrity and sporting guests included Boris Becker. “Oh yes, I’m itching,” the 55-year-old said on the red carpet.
“When I see this Wimbledon grass, I would really like to pick up a tennis racket and play. But those days are gone. But I’m so positively surprised that a grass tournament is possible in Mallorca, the conditions are great.
“It’s broadcast all over the world, it’s priceless advertising for Mallorca.”
Tommy Haas took a similar view.
The former German tennis player had come to Mallorca to pay tribute to the career of his Spanish colleague and ex-rival Feliciano López in a show match.
“Great tennis in Mallorca, that’s great. Mallorca has always been a great tennis island, producing players like Carlos Moya and Rafael Nadal. I have the advantage that I’m no longer on the tour, but can also enjoy the island. Mallorca is always one of my favourite holiday destinations.”
