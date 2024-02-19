The James Bond rumours are beginning to fly again.

Mallorca home owner Michelle Keegan, who is causing a Netflix sensation with her new series, Fool Me Once, from master mystery writer Harlan Coben, has been added to the list of possible Bond girls in the next film.

Michelle and her radio presenter husband, Mark Wright, own a holiday apartment in Magalluf.

Last year Mark had to head to the island to resolve a problem with builders at the flat. The apartment has since been completely refurbished with the help of leading local interior designer, Justine Knox.

Despite her busy filming schedule Michelle was on the island last summer for a brief holiday but she may find herself even busier of she lands a Bond role.

Past Bond girls include Halle Berry, who has also filmed in Mallorca, Gemma Arterton and Ursula Andress, with Michelle’s name being mentioned alongside stars like Jodie Comer and Saoirse Ronan.

Michelle, who starred as Maya Stern in the thriller Fool Me Once, has caught the eye of Hollywood bosses and is swamped with offers for new roles. She hinted at a possible move to the US in an interview, saying she’d consider it for the right part.

She shared with the Guardian: “I went to America when Mark was out there. Didn’t like it. But let’s see. If a job comes up... I guess?”

She also said: “I’ve never thought beyond what I’m doing right at that moment. And I think that’s how I live now as well. I don’t think in terms of goals. I live in the moment.”