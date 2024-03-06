Koru, the superyacht belonging to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is back in Mallorca, considered the world’s richest man, is back in Mallorca, almost a year after she sailed into the Bay of Palma.

She is the second largest private sailing yacht in the world and, in contrast to the former, it is more traditional in its exterior appearance, which is inspired by this type of traditional sailing vessel.

Valued at 500 million dollars, the Koru also has a mother ship, the 74-metre Abeona, acting as a supply ship for helicopters, auxiliary boats and water sports equipment.

Despite its dimensions, this enormous sailing boat only accommodates 18 guests served by 40 crew members and last year she spent most of the summer cruising the Mediterranean, making a number of visits to Mallorca enroute.

Koru is a luxury custom superyacht.

The main peculiarity of this yacht is it moves driven by the kinetic energy generated by its huge sails. This mechanism transforms the movement of the ship into energy, but if the wind does not blow, it has a powerful motor.