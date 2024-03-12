Leonardo DiCaprio who is no stranger to Mallorca having visited the island on a number of occasions on holiday, he cruised the islands only last summer, has become an investor in Catalan photovoltaic start-up SolarMente, which has a subscription-based business model and operates in the Balearics.

Founded in 2020 in Barcelona, the company said in a statement today that DiCaprio’s decision “reinforces” the start-up’s position as a “benchmark in the solar energy sector”.

The actor, known for his involvement in environmental projects, said in the statement that his support as an investor in SolarMente is “a responsible and strategic choice towards a cleaner future”.

“I am proud to see SolarMente actively participating in the development of a sustainable energy future,” DiCaprio added.

Wouter Draijer, founder and CEO of SolarMente, said: “It is a real honour to collaborate with international investors like Leonardo DiCaprio, who share our vision and trust in our ability to make a difference. Together we will shape a more sustainable future for the energy sector.”

SolarMente, which has an innovative subscription-based model, without having to make heavy upfront investments, has embarked on its expansion throughout the mainland and the Balearics and has set itself the goal of installing more than 10,000 PV systems in the next few years.

DiCaprio is known for his work in biographical and period films and he is the recipient of numerous accolades, including an Academy Award, a British Academy Film Award, and three Golden Globe Awards.

As of 2019, his films have grossed over $7.2 billion worldwide, and he has been placed eight times in annual rankings of the world’s highest-paid actors.