James Blunt has not got far to come when he returns to Mallorca to perform live in Palma on July 23 because he lives in Ibiza.

Blunt not only got married in Mallorca he also filmed the video for his first global hit song “You’re Beautiful” on the island, but it did not all go to plan.

Blunt, who served in the British army for six years, rising to the rank of captain and commanding a troop of NATO Peacekeepers in Kosovo, cut his lip while jumping some 50 feet off a cliff for the video.

The videos for all of Blunt's singles from Back To Bedlam feature symbolism and dark imagery. In the first video for "High", he is buried in a desert. In the first video for "Wisemen", he is kidnapped and taken hostage. In the video for "You're Beautiful", he alludes to suicide by jumping off a cliff into the sea.

Later, in 2014, Blunt married Sofia Wellesley, daughter of lord John Henry Wellesley, where she grew up in Campanet.

Her parents have since sold the property but it is said that she loves Mallorca and this is one of the reasons why she elected to marry on the island.

Sofia Wellesley is directly related to the Duke of Wellington, who was gifted an enormous estate, which the family still own in southern Spain, by the Spanish government after the Duke helped evict the French from Spain during the Peninsular Wars.