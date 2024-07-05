And and Dec have caused a major sensation in Mallorca this week when they checked in to the family Protur Bonaire Hotel in Cala Bona dressed for the beach. According to reports Ant and Dec spent several hours doing photo shoots around the sprawling holiday resort in the east of the island as part of a TV advert for TUI holidays.

Last month TUI UK appointed the nation’s favourite duo, Ant & Dec to bring holiday inspired fun and smiles to Brits. The Geordie pair will share their mischievous plans as they define their new roles as TUI’s ‘Happiness Ambassadors’. The social media campaign launched in June 28 will focus on how TUI create ‘happy’ every day. In a cheeky and entertaining way, Ant & Dec brainstorm their new job title, creating the perfect holiday pitch, and dial up the holiday inspo with TUI’s retail agents and cabin crew.

The social content focuses on the moments customers experience before they step foot overseas; from the planning and booking and just before they jet off, at the airport. Ant & Dec have a lot of fun creating extra happy moments every step of the journey in a surprising and memorable style.

The campaign, a creative co-production between Ant and Dec’s Mitre Studios and Leo Burnett London, is set to run across TUI’s and Ant and Dec’s social channels from 28thJune for six months. Be sure to follow @antanddec and @tuiuk to find out what they’ve been up to from today.

Andrew Flintham Managing Director at TUI UK commented: “Ant and Dec are the perfect pair to showcase what our Makers of Happy do every day; delivering the best possible experiences for our customers. The partnership has come at an exciting time for TUI as our customers cannot wait to create amazing holiday memories. It’s brilliant to be working with Ant and Dec as they really are the happiest people on TV and are already sharing some great ideas on how we can bring even more fun to the holiday experience.”

Ant says: “We have worked successfully with TUI in the past on Saturday Night Takeaway so we were delighted to be invited to become their Happiness Ambassadors and create some fun content around their staff and customers as they plan holidays this year.

Dec adds: “We have loved working collaboratively with everyone at TUI and getting to know the team even better. We hope what we’ve created brings a smile to people’s faces and spreads a little happiness from the start to the finish of this year’s holidays.”

And the I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! presenters certainly did not look like they were in a rush to leave the island. The highly successful duo met as child actors on CBBC’s drama Byker Grove, they performed together as pop musicians PJ & Duncan, the names of their characters from the series.

The pair have since pursued careers as television presenters, and currently host I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, Britain’s Got Talent, and Limitless Win. Previous hosting credits include SMTV Live, CD:UK, Friends Like These, Pop Idol, Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway from 2002-2024, PokerFace, Push the Button, Red or Black?, and Text Santa. They presented the annual Brit Awards in 2001, 2015 and 2016.

In addition to presenting, the pair are actors and both had leading roles in the 2006 film Alien Autopsy. They also have their own production company, Mitre Television. In a 2004 poll for the BBC, Ant & Dec were named the eighteenth most influential people in British culture. On 10 June 2016, it was announced that the duo would be awarded OBE status by Queen Elizabeth II at an investiture later that year. The pair said they were both “shocked, but incredibly honoured”. McPartlin and Donnelly collected their awards for services to broadcasting and entertainment at Buckingham Palace from Prince Charles (now King Charles III) on 27 January 2017.

Guinness World Record

On 28 January 2020, the duo were awarded the Guinness World Record for “the most National Television Awards won consecutively for Best Presenter” which was at 18 as of 22 January 2019. The record has since been broken 4 times by Ant and Dec themselves after they won the same award 4 years consecutively as of 5 September 2023, bringing the new record to 22.

