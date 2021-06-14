To be honest the British, in some quarters, have always been the poor relations to the Germans when it comes to tourism on the island. Eventhough Britain is Mallorca´s second biggest tourist market, the number of German holidaymakers outnumber the Brits by 2 to 1. It is the German market which gets special treatment as a result of its importance. It could be said that the Brits, and I state again in some quarters, were the forgotten market. But, not this year.

If I had a penny for every time someone asked me when would the Brits be coming on holiday to the island, I would be a wealthy man! All of a sudden the “missing Brits” are very much missed. I think some people had forgotten how important British tourism was to Majorca. This year (and last year) they have been given a wake-up call.

Some hoteliers maintain that Mallorca can´t survive without British tourism and of course they are right. It has to be said that the British are the most loyal tourists that Mallorca has got; they have been coming to the island for over 50 years in big numbers. It could be said that Mallorca was built on British tourism.

The local government and the tourist industry are keeping their fingers crossed that Mallorca and Spain will be be on Britain´s Green List for safe travel. And it is not only Mallorca. Minorca is heavily reliant on British tourism. Infact, Minorca will suffer badly if the Balearics and Spain remain on amber. This may be a very difficult holiday season for many reasons but an important lesson has been learnt in the Balearics; you can´t take anything for granted especially a market which is as important as Britain.