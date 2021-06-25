What is the future for Magalluf? When the infamous strip (Calle Punta Ballena) was effectively closed last year many said that the party was over. Calle Punta Ballena would never be the same again, the Balearic government had proclaimed.

Tough legislation was introduced including banning some types of all-inclusive packages which involved a “free bar...” The government promised to curb bad behaviour. Some even suggested that the local authorities should take advantage of the Magalluf closure and introduce root and branch change.

Magalluf has changed. Millions of euros have been poured into the resort over recent years and it is now a shadow of its former self. But Calle Punta Ballena remains. I have mixed views over Magalluf. I believe that the local authorities should get tough with bad behaviour and more police should be sent to the resort.

Bars owners should be held responsible for the behaviour of their clients and tough legislation introduced to limit the sale of alcohol from supermarkets and shops. You did get the impression that “anything goes in Magalluf...” This obviously must stop.

Laws and regulations must be respected but I do think that Magalluf has a future as a “fun with limits resort...” Something needs to be done about Magalluf but we must be careful not to go too far and take the fun out of the resort. Providing there are limit I do believe that Magalluf can have a bright future.