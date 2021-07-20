It could be said that Mallorca was a victim of its own success. For years the island had to do relatively little to attract tourists in record numbers. In some instances, service levels fell and prices increased. In Palma, in some places popular with cruise ship passengers, you found yourself paying three euros for a beer.

But Covid arrived and the tourist industry went into meltdown; restrictions meant that usually extremely popular resorts became ghost towns. When are the British and Germans coming back was the question on the lips of those involved in tourism. Well the Germans and Brits have come back, not in their usual numbers, but they are here on holiday.

I think the island missed a trick. One thing which has become clearly evident is that the island depends on tourism, so what a shame that Majorca didn’t make tourists feel slightly extra special this year.

Giant billboards welcoming tourists across the island would have certainly been a step in the right direction, the campaign A Tourist A Friend could have been reintroduced and a message sent out to all making tourists feel at home here.

Now, I am not saying that tourists are not welcomed with opened arms here but a little bit more this year would have been appreciated I am sure.

The tourist tax could have been shelved. I think we must remember that Mallorca has many competing holiday destinations which want a slice of our trade. An important lesson for this summer; without tourists we are nothing.