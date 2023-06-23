Tonight, we will be on the beach in the Port of Soller. The Feast of Sant Joan celebrates the start of the summer. It is the longest day of the year and is also known as the Summer Solstice. It is one of the most important feast days for Sollerics and is celebrated. The concept is, on the night of Sant Joan, the sun reaches its highest point, before beginning to drop. The sun is seen as a symbol of fertility and wealth.
