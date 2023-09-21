In January this year, the Balearics had 129,000 foreign tourists. | A.B.
Palma21/09/2023 13:09
Over the course of a whole year, Catalonia attracts more foreign tourists than any other region of Spain. In 2022, there were 14.8 million. Up to July this year, there were 10.2 million. The Balearics have consistently been second behind Catalonia, as confirmed by the cumulative numbers of foreign tourists for 2022 and for the first seven months of 2023 - 13.2 million and 8.2 million respectively.
