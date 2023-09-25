In January 2020 just before the pandemic started the Government of the time brought in a new law to combat the tourism of excesses. Two years then passed before they could really bring this to the fore.
So has the "tourism excesses" been a success?
Too late for this season but it will be interesting to see what happens next year
