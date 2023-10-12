Law of Excesses in Magalluf

What you couldn’t do in Magalluf, you could do elsewhere. | J. MORA

Jason MoorePalma12/10/2023 13:15
It is all rather intriguing. Just what is going to happen to the Law of Excesses, the much mentioned law which aims to curb bad behaviour and drunkness in Magalluf (and Playa de Palma and Arenal)?

There are mixed messages at the moment, but if you can take a hint it appears that a new law will be introduced to curb bad behaviour in all resorts in Calvia, not just Magalluf. And to be honest, it is not a bad idea. The Law of Excesses was introduced by the previous administration but it directly penalised Magalluf.

What you couldn’t do in Magalluf, you could do elsewhere. All you had to do to get round the law was stroll into Palmanova or take the bus to Santa Ponsa. Simple. The ban on the sale of alcohol also has its loopholes. You buy your booze during the day and you use your endless supply of all-inclusive free soft drinks as a mixer. So the Law of Excesses does have its faults.

It is also quite understandable if you own a bar in Magalluf you are not going to be too impressed because you know that your counterparts in Palmanova or Santa Ponsa are free to do what they want.

However, it must be remembered that the Law of Excesses was introduced by the Balearic government, not the local councils, even though it only affects two resorts on the island, Magalluf and Arenal. So it will be the Balearic government who ultimately decides what happens to the Law of Excesses.

The local ministry for tourism has already said that it wants change. The Calvia council appears to be pushing for a municipality-wide ban while other councils have remained tight-lipped. My hunch is that a new law covering bad behaviour will be introduced and Magalluf will be back on a level footing again. For the time being it is all a matter of hints and hunches but the end is in sight for this most controversial law.