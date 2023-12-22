The weekend which will herald Christmas is here. Many families are reunited and the catching up with friends begins. The focus is on local events and gatherings in the house with the occasional outdoor barbecue and fireworks. The Christmas lights were turned on last weekend and were considered late. All was well after the countdown and switch on because they are spectacular and make us look very festive.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.